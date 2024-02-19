15 best Presidents' Day sales right now — the only deals you need to shop today
Massive savings on OLED TVs, Macs and more
Presidents' Day is here and as expert deal hunters know — it's a great opportunity to save big on everything from 4K TVs to Apple iPads. It's also the only major retail holiday from now till Memorial Day.
So if you've been looking to buy a new vacuum, coffee machine, or laptop — now is the best time to do it. Sure, we'll see some winter clearance sales in the weeks to come, but as far as major events are concerned, Presidents' Day is it.
This is my 17th year covering Presidents' Day sales and below I'm rounding up the best deals you can get right now. I'm listing deals that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'm also throwing in a few person recommendations of mine. If you want to scope out our full list of early deals, make sure to check out our Presidents' Day sales guide. Likewise, if you're shopping for a new bed or comforter, check out our guide to the best Presidents Day mattress sales.
Best Presidents' Day sales
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $828 @ Amazon
If there's only one deal you see today, let this be it. Amazon has all sizes of the Editor's Choice LG C3 on sale at their lowest price ever. Not only that, but it's beating competitors like Best Buy and Walmart by as much $401 on some sizes. The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. You're not going to see these prices again for a looong time.
48" for $919 [new price low]
55" for $1,246 [new price low]
65" for $1,478 [new price low]
77" for $2,116 [new price low]
83" for $3,598 [new price low]
Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
Best budget bed! I'm a big Nectar fan (I own one of their beds and comforters) and right now our favorite value mattress is 40% off in Nectar's Presidents' Day sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).
Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $154 now $104
Don't let this one pass you by. The Carhartt Storm Defender may legit be the last winter jacket you ever need to own, especially if you occasionally treat it with a proper wash-in waterproofer. For around one Benjamin, you get a supremely high-tech jacket in classic blue with more weatherproofing and insulating features than we have space to list. Go check it out for yourself!
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
From air fryers to pizza ovens, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen. After discount, prices start from $44.
Price check: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ B&H Photo
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.
Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen this month. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! I purchased this Mac last month and I absolutely love it. You could say it's the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Echo device sale: deals from $54 @ Amazon
You might be thinking — another retail holiday, another Amazon sale. While that's true, I recommend upgrading your Echo devices while they're on sale as opposed to paying full price for them. And the next major sale won't happen till late spring. So if you're looking to buy/upgrade your smart speakers, multiple Echo devices are on sale today. The sale is focusing on Echo devices with premium sound. As part of the sale, you can get the 4th-gen Amazon Echo for $54 (pictured). That's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Quake to Mario LKart 8, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Sonic Colors Ultimate, NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.
Price check: from $18 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target
Apple Watch sale: deals from $189 @ Best Buy
All current-gen Apple Watches are on sale for Presidents' Day. Best Buy has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189, the Apple Watch 9 for $349, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749. Not sure what to buy? The Apple Watch 9 is our top pick. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Note that Walmart has slightly lower prices on the Series 9, but it ships via a third-party seller. Meanwhile, Amazon only has certain colors on sale.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Amazon
Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic
If you don't need a new mattress, but still feel like your bed could use a makeover, you need a mattress topper. Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
The least-expensive machine in Nespresso's lineup is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.
Price check: $129 @ Target
