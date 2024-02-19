15 best Presidents' Day sales right now — the only deals you need to shop today

Presidents' Day is here and as expert deal hunters know — it's a great opportunity to save big on everything from 4K TVs to Apple iPads. It's also the only major retail holiday from now till Memorial Day.

So if you've been looking to buy a new vacuum, coffee machine, or laptop — now is the best time to do it. Sure, we'll see some winter clearance sales in the weeks to come, but as far as major events are concerned, Presidents' Day is it.

This is my 17th year covering Presidents' Day sales and below I'm rounding up the best deals you can get right now. I'm listing deals that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'm also throwing in a few person recommendations of mine. If you want to scope out our full list of early deals, make sure to check out our Presidents' Day sales guide. Likewise, if you're shopping for a new bed or comforter, check out our guide to the best Presidents Day mattress sales.

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

Best budget bed! I'm a big Nectar fan (I own one of their beds and comforters) and right now our favorite value mattress is 40% off in Nectar's Presidents' Day sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $154 now $104

Don't let this one pass you by. The Carhartt Storm Defender may legit be the last winter jacket you ever need to own, especially if you occasionally treat it with a proper wash-in waterproofer. For around one Benjamin, you get a supremely high-tech jacket in classic blue with more weatherproofing and insulating features than we have space to list. Go check it out for yourself!

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

From air fryers to pizza ovens, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen. After discount, prices start from $44.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen this month. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Echo device sale: deals from $54 @ Amazon

You might be thinking — another retail holiday, another Amazon sale. While that's true, I recommend upgrading your Echo devices while they're on sale as opposed to paying full price for them. And the next major sale won't happen till late spring. So if you're looking to buy/upgrade your smart speakers, multiple Echo devices are on sale today. The sale is focusing on Echo devices with premium sound. As part of the sale, you can get the 4th-gen Amazon Echo for $54 (pictured). That's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Quake to Mario LKart 8, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Sonic Colors Ultimate, NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Apple Watch sale: deals from $189 @ Best Buy

All current-gen Apple Watches are on sale for Presidents' Day. Best Buy has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189, the Apple Watch 9 for $349, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749. Not sure what to buy? The Apple Watch 9 is our top pick. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Note that Walmart has slightly lower prices on the Series 9, but it ships via a third-party seller. Meanwhile, Amazon only has certain colors on sale.

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

If you don't need a new mattress, but still feel like your bed could use a makeover, you need a mattress topper. Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.