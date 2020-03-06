The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the most impressive phones Samsung has ever released, but you'll need one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases to keep it safe.

Samsung's mid-sized flagship comes with a massive, 6.7-inch screen and 5G support. Add that to a quad-camera system on the back, augmented reality support, and so many other features, and it's one of the most impressive on the market — even if it starts at $1,200.

But at that price, you may be wondering how you can protect your investment. After all, there's nothing worse than being left with a $1,200 brick after you drop it from your desk.

Luckily, there are plenty of great Galaxy S20 Plus cases from a variety of well-known companies, including OtterBox, Spigen, and others.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases you can buy now.

(Image credit: Gear4)

Gear4 Holborn

Drop Rating: 13 feet | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Weight: 0.3 pounds

The folks over at Gear4 offer a slew of cases for the Galaxy S20 Plus, but the Gear4 Holborn stands out as one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases out there.

The Holborn comes with a reinforced design, but delivers what the company calls a "slim, soft touch" that should allow it to keep your device safe without detracting from its design.

On the protection front, the Holborn can safeguard your device at heights of up to 13 feet, and with help from an anti-microbial coating, it'll reduce chances of you picking up germs.

(Image credit: SkinIt)

SkinIt Carbon Fiber

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: 3M adhesive vinyl

The Skinit Carbon Fiber is one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases for those who don't want to break the bank, but do want a good-looking device.

The case comes with an air-pocket design that keeps your phone's corners safe from a fall. And with help from scratch- and dust-protection, it'll also keep it safe when it's just sitting on the desk. Arguably its best feature, however, is its design, which is simple enough to not detract from the Galaxy S20 Plus, but also streamlined enough to not take up too much room in your pocket.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

OtterBox Commuter Series

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Two-layer plastic

OtterBox makes plenty of cases, but the company's Commuter series might be the best bet for your Galaxy S20 Plus.

The Commuter series is among the slimmest of OtterBox's cases, making it easier to slide in and out of your pocket. That said, it still comes with a hard outer shell and can withstand falls, dust intrusion, and more. There's even an added grip, so you can keep it in your hand without it easily slipping out. The case comes with a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Tech21)

Tech21 Evo Check

Drop Rating: 12 feet | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Anti-microbial coating

If it a slim case design you're after, the Tech21 Evo Check is one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases out there.

While the case comes with a thin and rather simple design, complete with a semi-transparent finish, it provides downright impressive perform that can protect the handset at drops of 12 feet. Better yet, the case has button covers, and with a microfiber lining, you won't scratch your handset when the case is on.

(Image credit: Mous)

Mous Clarity

Drop Rating: N/A (AiroShock protected) | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: TPU and polycarbonate

If you're in the market for a clear case, the Mous Clarity is a great place to start.

The case comes with a clear design, so you can still see the body of your handset when your case is on. And even though it's designed to be slim, you'll find that the Clarity will still keep your handset safe from falls. Better yet, a raised edge on the front of the device should protect the screen if it falls flat on its face. And although some clear cases are prone to yellowing over time, Mous says the case comes with an anti-yellowing finish.

(Image credit: Speck)

Speck Presidio Pro

Drop Rating: 13 feet | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Microban antimicrobial

The Speck Presidio Pro offers an outstanding balance of features and design you shouldn't overlook.

The case comes with a slim and simple design, and is available in four colors, ranging from black to red. It offers 13-foot drop protection, which should suffice for most users, and delivers an anti-microbial finish to reduce your chances of getting germs. Best of all, the case has a beveled front edge, so it'll keep your phone safe when dropped flat.

(Image credit: Samsung SmartLED)

Samsung Smart LED View Cover

Drop Rating: N/A | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: N/A

The Samsung Smart LED View Cover is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases for anyone who wants an official, first-party case, and wants all of the features baked in.

Samsung's case comes with a folio design that completely envelops your phone. The case's front flap also has an LED array that could tell you the time, display notifications, and more. Plus, it protects your phone and its screen. If you're looking for a first-party case, the Samsung Smart LED View Cover is the way to go.

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder SE Series

Drop Rating: 2X MIL-STD | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Armor shell and impact-resistant soft core

There are times when you want to get your hands on the best and most protective cases on the market. And in those times, the Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder SE series might be the best option.

The Pathfinder SE series comes with multiple layers of protection and military-grade protection, allowing you to reduce chances of damage when you drop the phone, smash it against a table, or worse. And with oversized tactile buttons, you can also count on the case to protect the Galaxy S20 Plus' buttons during use.

(Image credit: Caseology)

Caseology Parallax

Drop Rating: Military-tested | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: Dual-layer design

Caseology Parallax is one of the most sought-after cases for Galaxy S20 Plus for good reason: it delivers a nice design and plenty of protection.

The Parallax comes with a dual-layered military-grade protection and 3D design with a secure grip that reduces chances of it falling out of your hand during use. It's built to be wireless-charging-compatible and is available in a slew of colors to match your style.

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen Tough Armor

Drop Rating: Military-grade tested | Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes | Material: TPU and polycarbonate

The Spigen Tough Armor case is one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases for those who want serious durability.

The case comes with multiple protection layers and "extreme impact foam" to reduce chances of damage when you drop the phone on the ground. It goes without saying that the case has military-grade protection, and although it's a bit bulky, it's perfect for anyone who uses the case outdoors.