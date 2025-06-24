Google Pixel 11 could finally catch up to Samsung and Apple on performance — here's how

Google's Pixel phones have long been among the best phones you can buy and break up the hegemonic hold of Samsung and Apple devices. However, they've also been far underpowered compared to the iPhone and the Galaxy S series.

That may be about to change as a new report from the Chinese publication CTEE (via 9to5Google) claims that Google will jump on the 2nm process via TSMC for its Tensor G6 chip, which should power the Pixel 11 series.

From the beginning, Google's Tensor SoCs have been behind its competitors.. The Tensor series of chips was introduced in 2021 with the Pixel 6, which was built on a 5nm process at Samsung. The G2 in the Pixel 7 series used the same 5nm process, while Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 moved down to 4nm.

For comparison, here's how the Tensor G4 in the Google Pixel 9 stacks up to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15, both a generation old now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 benchmarking test results Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Samsung Galaxy S24 iPhone 15 Google Pixel 8 Processor Tensor G4 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 A16 Bionic Tensor G3 Geekbench (single core/multicore) 1,758 / 4,594 2235 / 6922 2518 / 6179 1569 / 3744 WildLife Unlimited(fps) 55.71 120.4 72.1 54

Things are changing. Google is reportedly already moving production of the Tensor G5 to TSMC on a 3nm process and moving to TSMC's 2nm process for the Tensor G6.

Surprisingly, that change could mean that Google might beat rivals to the punch when it comes to 2nm processes. Allegedly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite will stick with 3nm.

Though there are rumors that Samsung foundries are working on an Exynos 2600 chip built on a 2nm process, regular Samsung leaker Jukan Choi has claimed that Samsung is having more success with its 2nm builds over the current 3nm process, which has allegedly been a struggle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our first glimpse of an improved Pixel will be the Pixel 10, which should launch later this summer in August. But it's interesting that Google is finally taking its chips seriously, though we wonder if catching up means that Pixels will also get more expensive as better chips power the phones.