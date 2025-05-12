Galaxy Z Fold 7 dimensions leak — this really could be the world's thinnest foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s official announcement is on the horizon, but a new leak has seemingly unveiled the full dimensions for what could be one of the next best foldables early.

The leak comes from known tipster IceUniverse, who shared a table on X that compares the upcoming phone with other recent Samsung foldables. The table states the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 158.4 x 143.1 x 3.9mm when open.

Comparing this with the other phones' measurements, there's not much of a difference between the Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition which was exclusive to Korea and China. But on the brighter side, it looks like it'll be much wider than the original Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving users more screen space.

However, while the display might not be much bigger than previous models, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be thinner. The table claims that the phone will only be 3.9mm thick when unfolded, thinner than even the Z Fold Special Edition.

We’ve seen this same detail from IceUniverse in the past, and not all leakers agree, so it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt. However, if it is true, then Samsung’s next foldable would be the thinnest foldable phone in the world when it releases. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is around 5.6mm thick, while the Oppo Find N5, which is the current thinnest foldable, measures 4.21mm when unfolded.

This isn’t the only recent rumor we’ve had from IceUniverse about the new phone, as it appears Samsung is also reducing the size of the bezels. According to a second post, Samsung has reduced the bezels on the inner display down to 1.0mm compared to the 1.9mm seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the outer screen bezel is stated to only be 1.2mm.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

While the thinness of the phone is impressive (if the rumors are accurate), it appears there might be a pretty unfortunate drawback. According to several rumors, Samsung will not be changing the battery for the Z Fold 7, keeping the same 4,400 mAh battery seen in the prior device.

Not only that, we’ve also heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will again feature 25W wired charging, which is the same as previous generations and lower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 45W. However, both of the new foldables will allow for 25W wireless charging, which is a needed improvement.

On the plus side, we recently saw a list of some of the major changes coming with the Z Fold 7, including a 200MP main camera and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could also feature an upgraded under-display camera on the inner display and a bigger vapor chamber to help control heat.

For now, we’ll have to wait until Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 7 officially to see how thin it really is. Currently, it seems that the announcement will happen at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Until then, we’ll keep you updated on all the Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors as we see them, as well as our initial impressions of the device when we see it.