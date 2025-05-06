How big will the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 batteries be? New leaks might have revealed all

A new leak has revealed the possible battery models for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which gives us a strong idea of the possible capacity of both phones.

A new set of leaked images from TheTechOutlook has seemingly revealed the UL Demko certifications, given by Denmark's national electronics certification body, following an earlier Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7's batteries.

(Image credit: TheTechOutlook)

Firstly, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which comes with two Li-ion batteries, one for each haslf with the model numbers EB-BF966ABE and EB-BF967ABE according to the leaked image. The listing states that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with a combined capacity of 4,272 mAh, which is basically the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s rated total of 4,273 mAh.

(Image credit: TheTechOutlook)

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has batteries with the listed model numbers EB-BF766ABE and EB-BF767ABE. According to the report, these batteries come with a total capacity of 4,174 mAh, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s combined total of 3,887 mAh.

Now, the eagle-eyed among you might have noticed that the numbers for the older devices don’t match the marketed capacity numbers. The reason for this is that phone companies usually market the phone with the typical (average) capacity for the battery. Meanwhile, the safety ratings above are more concerned with the minimum possible capacity.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As such, we’d expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be marketed with the same 4,400 mAh capacity as the past phone. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could go as high as 4,300 mAh compared to the 4,000 mAh of the current model.

Another report states that both of Samsung's new foldables will support 25W wireless charging, according to their listings in China’s 3C certification database. While this is great news, it also appears that both phones will still be limited to 25W wired charging, the same as previous Galaxy Z models, but lacking compared to the 45W seen on other Samsung models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this news has offered a bit more information on what we can expect, we won’t know anything for certain until we have a chance to test the phones ourselves. But we shouldn’t have long to wait, as we expect Samsung to unveil the next generation of foldable phones at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, which is assumed to be happening in July.