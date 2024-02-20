Galaxy A55 just got accidentally confirmed by Samsung — what we know

News
By Richard Priday
published

The Samsung Galaxy A55 appears on Samsung's website before it's even officially announced

A55 and A35 leaked image
(Image credit: @evleaks)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is now all but official since it appeared on a Samsung Portugal support page, which confirmed its name and model number.

Spotted by SamMobile, the page (still available at the time of writing) also shows there will be 128GB and 256GB storage options for the Galaxy A55, as was on offer for last year's Galaxy A54 in certain markets. U.S. users only had a 128GB Galaxy A54 offered to them, so let's hope there's a higher capacity option for the A55 for users with tonnes of photos and apps to store.

A screenshot of the Samsung Portugal support page for the Galaxy A55

(Image credit: Samsung Portugal)

Seeing this page, as well as the recent appearance of the related Galaxy A35 in the Google Play Console, makes the launch of these phones seem imminent. And that would make sense considering the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 launched in March 2023.

Few secrets left

We already have a good idea of how the Galaxy A55 will look and work thanks to previous leaks. Its design, for instance, will feature a new "Key Island" element that raises the power and volume buttons up and away from the main side rail. We're curious to find out how this feels to actually hold and use, assuming the leaks are accurate.

As for the other rumored specs, the Galaxy A55 should be a 6.5-inch phone with a 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and an IP67 dust/water resistance rating. There should also be white, black, pink and yellow Galaxy A35 color options, and ice blue, lilac and navy options to pick from for the Galaxy A55.

Put together, these all point to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 being some of the best cheap phones around, especially if Samsung keeps their prices steady. But with the Google Pixel 7a, the main rival for the Galaxy A55, going up in price last year, we are a little worried that Samsung may decide to hike the Galaxy A54's $450 starting price in response.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 169 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
(Installments)
Galaxy A54 5G
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
(Installments)
Pixel 6a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
Pixel 6a 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts