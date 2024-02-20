Galaxy A55 just got accidentally confirmed by Samsung — what we know

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is now all but official since it appeared on a Samsung Portugal support page, which confirmed its name and model number.

Spotted by SamMobile, the page (still available at the time of writing) also shows there will be 128GB and 256GB storage options for the Galaxy A55, as was on offer for last year's Galaxy A54 in certain markets. U.S. users only had a 128GB Galaxy A54 offered to them, so let's hope there's a higher capacity option for the A55 for users with tonnes of photos and apps to store.

(Image credit: Samsung Portugal)

Seeing this page, as well as the recent appearance of the related Galaxy A35 in the Google Play Console, makes the launch of these phones seem imminent. And that would make sense considering the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 launched in March 2023.

Few secrets left

We already have a good idea of how the Galaxy A55 will look and work thanks to previous leaks. Its design, for instance, will feature a new "Key Island" element that raises the power and volume buttons up and away from the main side rail. We're curious to find out how this feels to actually hold and use, assuming the leaks are accurate.

As for the other rumored specs, the Galaxy A55 should be a 6.5-inch phone with a 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and an IP67 dust/water resistance rating. There should also be white, black, pink and yellow Galaxy A35 color options, and ice blue, lilac and navy options to pick from for the Galaxy A55.

Put together, these all point to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 being some of the best cheap phones around, especially if Samsung keeps their prices steady. But with the Google Pixel 7a, the main rival for the Galaxy A55, going up in price last year, we are a little worried that Samsung may decide to hike the Galaxy A54's $450 starting price in response.