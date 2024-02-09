Forget Samsung Galaxy S24 — the next Galaxy A model could have these unique design features

By Josh Render
published

The Galaxy A series could be on the horizon with some varied colors

Galaxy A54 smart phone outdoors
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Known tipster Evan Blass has released what appears to be renders of the next Galaxy A series phone. The images in question do not specify if they are the renders of the rumored Galaxy A55, or perhaps the Galaxy A35. However, they do match certain leaks we saw in December 2024 for the Galaxy A55.

The phone in the leaks appears to retain the same raised Key Island that we saw in prior leaks. This island seems to gently slope upwards and holds the power and volume controls. It’s an interesting design choice and one that would increase the size of the overall phone, making it larger than the prior Galaxy A54. The question remains if this would make the phone less comfortable to hold in general. 

One aspect of the render is the Central Infinity-O front camera. The infinity camera design is one of the staples of the current Samsung brand and rests on the 6.5-inch flat display screen. The concept is to have the front camera take up as little space as possible to feature a more seamless screen. The Handset is expected to feature a Full HD+ resolution (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) at the 120 Hz refresh rate. 

Potential A55 or A35 leaked render

(Image credit: @evleaks)

There is also a camera array running vertically down the back of the phone. We don’t know much about the cameras for the A55, although supposedly the array at the back contains a 50MP main lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide option. There is also supposedly a 5MP Macro Sensor and a 32MP front camera. It certainly isn’t the most powerful group of cameras available, but it is reasonable enough for the often cheaper A-series.

One new thing shown in the leak is at least three color options for this phone; White, Pink, and Yellow. Another picture shared by the same tipster also shows off a black color as well, which would mean a total of four colors with pink and yellow replacing the silver and lime from the Galaxy A54. However, this does not match the prior leaks which referred to Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

It is important to take leaks like these with a grain of salt, as we won’t know for sure until the phone is officially announced. This will likely be in March as that's when many phones in the A series have been released. Hopefully, the future A-series will be as dependable as the current A54 and remain as one of the better options for a cheap smartphone.  When it is released we will be able to test it fully and reveal all its features to you.

