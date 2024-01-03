Samsung Galaxy A55 alleged official renders and colors revealed — here’s what we know

With the release of the Galaxy S24 on the horizon, most of the focus is on Samsung’s next flagship phone. However, a recent report from Android Headlines has revealed the apparent official renders for the Galaxy A55, the likely mid-priced follow-up to the S24.

The Galaxy A55 has been the subject of several leaks over the past couple of months, including an earlier leak of the phone's appearance. Still, this render gives us an idea of the color options offered with the phone, as well as a few other details. The first thing to note is that the "Key Island" bump that houses the power and volume buttons. This raised, asymmetrical design first appeared on the Galaxy A15 and the Galaxy A25, but those phones were released with limited fanfare.

Aside from the Key Island, it looks like the sides of the phone are completely flat, with rounded edges and an aluminum frame. The back appears to also be flat, though with slightly protruding, individually-embedded cameras. These cameras will likely be main, ultra-wide and macro units like the Galaxy A54 from last year had.

The screen has kept its dark outline and the punch-hole camera that appeared on the Galaxy A54. In all honesty, it seems that Samsung is keeping the majority of the same design elements as the prior phone, perhaps part of its cost-cutting measures to keep the phone affordable.

It also seems that there are at least three confirmed color options available. According to the AH leak, the options are Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy. While the names need some work, there is some interesting diversity in the color options that should help the phones stand out from each other, and other devices too.

(Image credit: androidheadlines.com)

According to prior leaks by mysmartprice.com, the Galaxy A55 has a 6.5-inch, FHD display (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. Embedded within the display will be a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear cameras will include a 50MP main lens.

The leaks continue that the Galaxy A55 could come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It has also been stated that the A55 will be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1480 chipset.

Currently, the information we have about the Samsung Galaxy A55 is limited, but what we do know sets it up as a very good mid-range smartphone like its predecessor.

While it may not appear to be particularly flashy, or even that different from the prior A54, it has enough that it would work for those looking for the best cheap phone. We will know more about the phone when we have a chance to run it through our tests when it is released, although that date has yet to be confirmed. Our guess would be towards the end of spring, when new Galaxy A5x phones often appear

More from Tom's Guide