Samsung Galaxy A35 key specs revealed by Google — here’s what you need to know

Google has revealed some of the key specs for the Samsung Galaxy A35 in a recent Google Play Console listing (via Retail News Asia). These specs give us a better idea of how Samsung's affordable smartphone will compare with the Galaxy S24, and the margin between them could be narrow — give or take a couple of cutbacks.

According to the listing, the Galaxy A35 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, which is the same that you'll find in the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy Active 5 rugged tablet. Since that chip couldn't even keep up with the Tensor G1 chip found in 2021's Google Pixel 6, it should come as no surprise that this will be considerably less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 supplied in the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy A35 also looks set to come with at least 6GB of RAM (less than the Galaxy S24) and a display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution (the same as the S24). The listing also says that the Galaxy A35 will run Android 14, which likely means it'll run at least Samsung's own One UI 6 Android skin.

(Image credit: my smart price)

For the most part, these confirmed specs are the same as the leaked details we saw earlier this month. The leak also has a render of the phone which confirms the new "Key Island" design change — a raised area on the side rail that houses the power and volume buttons. We can also see the flat screen that Samsung has implemented in all Galaxy S24 models, as well as the central camera cut-out.

One thing the leak cannot confirm, unfortunately, is the Galaxy A35's camera system. Looking at Samsung's past mid-rangers, it would be fair to assume you'll see specs similar to what is rumored in the Galaxy A55: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and a 32MP front-facing camera. Then when it comes to the software smarts, we can only hope that at least some of the Galaxy S24 series' Galaxy AI features make the transition.

While we don’t have any confirmed release date, there are indications that Samsung could be officially announced soon. The Galaxy A35 has reportedly popped up on the NBTC and Indian BIS certification websites, which would suggest that the company is close to announcing it, with the Galaxy A55 presumably getting announced at the same time.

Currently, the details for both phones make them seem a good value, assuming Samsung keeps their price down. When we know how much they will cost, and have a chance to review the phones, we will be able to give a much clearer answer if both the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 are worth your time and money.