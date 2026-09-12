The first iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max preorder deals are now live. Available from $1,199 and $1,299 respectively, Apple's new iPhones are $100 pricier than their predecessors. Fortunately, you don't have to max out your credit card if you want a new iPhone.

I track deals for a living and there are plenty of iPhone 18 preorder deals to help soften the blow of Apple's new pricing. For example, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you bring your number and open an Experience Beyond plan. Or you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond plan. Meanwhile, Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max when you open a new line and trade-in an old phone. You'll even get NFL Sunday Ticket by YouTube for free with your account.

The 6.3-inch iPhone iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max will both hit stores on September 18. Below I've found all of the best preorder deals on Apple's new phones. Meanwhile, if you're looking for deals on accessories, Amazon has iPhone accessories from $14 including cases, cables, chargers, AirPods, and more.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been tracking iPhone deals for over a decade. I've also been an iPhone user since the iPhone 6s. So if you're looking for iPhone 18 Pro deals — I know all the tips and tricks to avoid paying full price. From trade-in deals to discounts on data plans, I've rounded up all of the best iPhone 18 Pro preorder deals you can get.

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plan. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon will take up to $1,200 off your iPhone 18 Pro when you open a new line, trade-in an old phone, and open an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off w/ new line or trade @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro when you trade-in any iPhone in any condition. New customers can also get up to $800 to pay off any devices that are still in contract. Read more Read less ▼

Mint Mobile: $15 off any 3-month plan @ Mint Mobile

It's not a preorder deal per se, but if you want to save on data — you'll want to check out this Mint Mobile offer. For a limited time, Mint Mobile is taking $15 off any 3-month plan. After discount, the 3-month Unlimited plan costs $15/month ($45 upfront). That's one of the best Mint Mobile deals I've seen. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile Plus customers can get the iPhone 18 Pro for free when trade-in a device and open a new line with eligible data plan. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $600 off w/ unlimited @ Total Wireless

Total Wireless is taking up to $600 off the iPhone 18 Pro. You'll get a $25/monthly bill credit (over 24 months) when you stay on Total Wireless' All Access plan. Read more Read less ▼

Visible: $480 off w/ new iPhone @ Visible

Visible's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty straightforward. Buy any new iPhone with the Visible+ Pro plan and you'll get $480 back via monthly credits over the span of 24 months. Visible+ Pro costs $45/month and includes unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, smartwatch data plan service, and up to 4K UHD video streaming. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 18 Pro models. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, whereas an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon will take up to $1,200 off your iPhone 18 Pro Max when you open a new line, trade-in an old phone, and open an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is taking up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro Max when you trade-in an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ new line or trade @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro Max when you trade-in any iPhone in any condition. New customers can also get up to $800 to pay off any devices that are still in contract. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get the iPhone 18 Pro Max for free with a Mobile Plus plan and trade-in. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Visible: $480 off w/ new iPhone @ Visible

Buy any new iPhone with the Visible+ Pro plan and you'll get $480 back via monthly credits over the span of 24 months. Visible+ Pro costs $45/month and includes unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, smartwatch data plan service, and up to 4K UHD video streaming. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $600 off w/ unlimited @ Total Wireless

Total Wireless is taking up to $600 off the iPhone 18 Pro Max. You'll get a $25/monthly bill credit (over 24 months) when you stay on Total Wireless' All Access plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max models. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, whereas an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display (2868 x 1320), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼