New iPhone 16 Pro Max leak shows off bronze-gold color — now I'm excited

It's hard to believe we're just weeks away from when Apple could be announcing the iPhone 16 models. The leaks have started coming in regularly, and a new one showed off the iPhone 16 Pro Max colors, including the rumored bronze-gold hue that stands out from the other models (though the titanium one is also striking).

The image comes from Leaker Sonny Dickson on X. They shared dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. At least, we think it's the Max based on the size. But it's difficult to say whether it's the larger phone or the base Pro model.

Regardless of the phone's size, the color is vibrant and attractive. If this ends up being the final color option for the iPhone 16 Pro devices, I'll definitely grab a gold-bronze (whatever Apple ends up calling it) when I pick up an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The white, black, and Natural Titanium colors aren't new, as we've seen those hues in a previous leak. However, we suspected Apple would have another color up its sleeve, and this leak seems to back that up.

The dummy bronze phone is slightly darker than expected, almost venturing into a leather look and feel. Of course, the final could be different, but it would be bold if Apple chooses a dark bronze color instead of a lighter, more traditional gold. It could also come down to a matter of lighting, with the angle of light making the dummy phone look darker than it actually is.

Either way, we won't have to wait long to see everything Apple has planned for the iPhone 16 line. We assume everything from the color to the specs will be revealed in September, which is when Apple usually holds its big iPhone events. In the meantime, the same leaker put out dummy iPhone 16 phones with all the colors, so we have a good idea of what the phones will offer, at least from a design perspective.

Whether you should buy the iPhone 16 is another matter entirely. Some people are holding off until the iPhone 17 Slim launches to see what that's all about. Mobile industry analysts have even said they think the iPhone 17 is a more worthwhile upgrade.

