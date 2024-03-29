iPhone 16 Pro's titanium color could look much better than the previous generation — here's how

News
By Dave LeClair
published

It might be time to say goodbye to brushed titanium

iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: Future)

We're getting close to that time of year when everything online is about the next iPhone. Even though we don't expect to see the new model until September, the rumors are flying.

The latest iPhone 16 Pro rumor suggests that Apple will make some changes to the titanium found on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that will make them look much better than iPhone 15 Pro devices. Instead of their current look, Apple could go with a smoother, glossier finish that would give these new phones a polished look instead of a brushed one. This would make the iPhone 16 Pro models look more like the stainless steel devices of the past but with the added durability and scratch resistance of titanium.

"Unlike the 15 Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro models are said to have a method with improved titanium processing and color processing," writes leaker yeux1122 in a blog post. The leaker suggests that the phone will feature a more polished material and that it could even be more scratch-resistant, which would mean it's not just a visual upgrade but also a functional one.

The rumor follows one suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro models could get different color options than last year. 

It's worth noting that yeux1122 didn't cite a particular source, so this rumor absolutely needs to be taken with a massive grain of salt. It would be logical for Apple to offer some improvements to the titanium's finish to help improve the overall look and feel of the high-end phone. Still, it remains to be seen if the company is able to pull it off for 2024's phone or if it's something that'll come to later models.

On the other hand, it's also possible that the changes are related to the production line efficiency and not to the look of the titanium at all. The leaker has a hit-and-miss track record, so we'll have to wait and see what Apple announces in the Fall.

So far, we've heard a lot of news about the iPhone 16 and what could potentially come to the next family of devices. For example, we've heard a rumor contradicting this one, stating that no big exterior changes are coming to the iPhone 16 series. Another rumor suggests that we'll see larger Pro models in 2024, but again, we'll have to wait until we get closer to the release for things to be official. 

