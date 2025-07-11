New rumor reveals 9 potential colorways for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air
Bright for the iPhone 17, Pro for the Air
An array of nine colors will reportedly be available for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, according to a new leak.
The leak comes from tipster yeux1122, who has been hit or miss with their rumors, on the Korean blogsite Naver. According to the post accessory makers are producing color matching camera protector rings for the non-Pro iPhones.
The iPhone 17 is expected to be available in blue, black, green, purple, and silver. This aligns with a previous rumor from June that hinted at lavender, green, black, and grey options.
As for the iPhone 17 Air, the rumored ultra-thin iPhone that might replace the Plus, should come out in black, blue, gold and silver.
For comparison, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are currently available in black, pink, teal, ultramarine, and white. Apple tends to swap some colors around, and this time around, it appears that pink and teal are being replaced by green and purple.
The iPhone 17 Air, though, appears to be adopting a more Pro aesthetic with fewer pastel colors. It seems to align with rumors that Apple wants to position the Air as a more premium, super-thin variation.
Both models are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the fall, likely in September.
