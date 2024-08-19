iPhone 16 Pro tipped to launch in 'Desert Titanium' color — here's your first look at it

A recent leak on social media has given some more details about the potential new bronze color for the iPhone 16 Pro, seemingly confirming prior reports about its inclusion.

The image in question comes from known leaker Majin Bu, who posted an image of the apparent camera rings for the iPhone 16 Pro on X. In the post, he states the four color options: white, black, gray and gold. Majin Bu goes on to name the gold option as "Desert Titanium" which appears as dark gold and replaces the iPhone 15 Pro's Blue Titanium. Apparently, the new color is relatively deep and discrete, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple option.

There are four colors in total in the iPhone 16 Pro Lineup: white, black, gold and gray.The desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep pic.twitter.com/uDiNiBI4IzAugust 18, 2024

Previous reports stated the iPhone 16 Pro would have a Rose Gold option, but this is now the second leak stating Apple is going for a new gold look with a more bronze appearance. It should also be noted that these camera ring images seem to back up prior leaks that Apple will be switching to a polished finish for its new iPhones.

(Image credit: @MajinBuOfficial on X)

Aside from the color there have been some other rumors about the design of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. For instance, it appears that every phone in the iPhone 16 series will see the same Action button that appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro. There are also rumors that the iPhone 16 series will see a new capture button that could capture content using the phone's camera and might even focus the camera with a light press.

However, the biggest change will be Apple Intelligence working for every iPhone 16 series. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only current models capable of using Apple's upcoming AI. This will mean an improved Siri, Genmoji and more across all the phones. However, Apple Intelligence has seen some delays and won't launch alongside the iPhone 16 and iOS 18.

The iPhone 16 Pro might be one of the most powerful and stylish iPhones that we have seen in a while, and could easily take a top spot in our best iPhone list if all the rumors are accurate. We will have to wait for the expected release next month to find out.

More from Tom's Guide