iPhone 16 Pro could outperform MacBooks on some tests — what we know

The power of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip could be approaching that of Apple's laptops, if a performance claim from leaker Nguyen Phi Hung on X/Twitter is accurate.

Nguyen claims the A18 Pro chip scored 3,500 single-core and 8,200 multicore on Geekbench 6, a popular multi-platform benchmarking app. However, they go on to say in a second tweet that the 3,500 result is "the absolute maximum," perhaps suggesting that Apple could tone down that performance for the final product to balance computing power output with battery consumption and heat generation.

If the next iPhone did achieve this number, it could in theory outperform not just this year's iPhone 15 Pro, but also several MacBooks, including the current top-of-the-line MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip. It crushes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra too, the current top performer from the Android side of the smartphone market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench single-core result Geekbench multicore result A18 chip (alleged) 3,500 8,200 iPhone 15 Pro 2,890 7,194 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2,308 7,283 MacBook Air M1 1,728 7,581 MacBook Pro M3 3,163 11,968 MacBook Pro M3 Max 3,200 21,711

The multicore score is where the A18's putative score falls down, easily being outpaced by the Apple laptops and their higher total core counts, except the MacBook Air M1, the oldest laptop/chip combos that the company still sells new. So unless you're running older hardware, the next iPhone doesn't seem like it'll be capable of replacing your laptop just yet.

It's thought that the A18 Pro chip, while upgraded, will be using same 3-nanometer process as the A17 Pro powering the iPhone 15 Pro models. The basic A18 chip, expected in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, may also use a 3nm process, a significant upgrade from the 4nm A16 chip found in the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Other rumors have told us to look out for more RAM and support for faster WiFi 6E internet in the standard iPhone 16 modes. Meanwhile the Pro models could be receiving larger (but possibly slower) storage options up to 2TB.

We imagine all will be revealed about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September, Apple's usual iPhone reveal month. Alongside these alleged performance upgrades, we could also see a new Capture button added to all models, and further camera advancements for the Pros.