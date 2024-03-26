iPhone 16 Pro colors just leaked — a brand new option joins the return of this favorite

By Richard Priday
published

We could see the return of Space Black — and a new Rose option

iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A leaker has spilled the possible new and returning color options for the iPhone 16 Pro. This info comes courtesy of a tipster on Weibo (whose name translates as OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO) and shared by ShrimpApplePro on X.

First off, it appears this year's fresh color could be named Rose, a bronzey-gold hue. We last saw a gold color option on the iPhone 14 Pro, after Apple went all-in on its titanium-branded color options for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Screenshot of Weibo leak showing alleged color options for the iPhone 16 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, this new signature color seems to mean waving goodbye to Blue Titanium, just as we saw the Deep Purple of the iPhone 14 Pro disappear with the arrival of the current generation. 

Also returning from the iPhone 14 Pro is Space Black, great news for anyone who has a new MacBook Pro M3 Pro model they want to match with. The leaker also tells us that the white color option resembles the silver option from the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the Titanium White offered on the iPhone 15 Pro.

So what about Gray? This seems to be a follow-up to the Natural Titanium option as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, though is not quite the same as from the leaker's description; the iPhone 16 Pro's gray will apparently be more gray than Natural Titanium's Gray. Makes sense?

iphone 15 pro in four colors on blue background

The iPhone 15 Pro colors are getting a shakeup for the iPhone 16 Pro  (Image credit: Apple)

A previous iPhone 16 Pro color leak claimed that Desert Yellow and Cement/Titanium Gray would be two of the options offered by Apple. Since the new Rose color sounds a little like the Desert Yellow, and the new Gray seems to match the Cement Gray description, these two leaks seem to support each other, even if the names don't match.

But what of this year's non-Pro iPhones? The iPhone 16 will likely have more lively color options as we've seen in previous years. But up to now, we've not heard anything specific. We've not even seen new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro colors this year, something Apple did in previous years each spring to rejuvenate the look of (and consumer interest in) the most recent iPhones.

Rumors of other changes to the iPhone 16 series, like the addition of a Capture button and a new Pro chipset optimized for AI, have been swirling around for some time. We're also hearing that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be getting larger displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches. For now, your best source of information on these devices is our frequently updated iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs.

