iPhone 16 Capture button could have a secret second function — what we know

It's claimed that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will feature a Capture button on all models to help with taking photos and videos. But a new leak has suggested it could do more than just that.

Setsuna Digital on Weibo (via Macrumors) stated recently that the Capture button can also be used to focus the iPhone 16's camera. This would be done with a light tap of the button, similar to partially pressing the shutter button on dedicated cameras

It's worth noting that Setsuna Digital's post about the Capture button has seemingly disappeared as of the writing of this story. This could mean he no longer stands by this rumor, so take this one with a few extra pinches of salt until we find anyone else willing to back up the claim.

A sensible secondary feature

There are already on-screen controls for focus in the iPhone camera app - you can tap the screen to select a subject to focus on, or tap and hold to lock the focus level. But having that function accessible from a side button would make it easier to fine-tune your image without having to adjust your grip on the phone and possibly losing out on the perfect snapshot.

This would also give the alleged Capture button another similarity to the physical shutter button on the Sony Xperia 1 V and other Sony phones. These are aimed at photography enthusiasts however, unlike the more general audience of the iPhone, so there's certainly space for both in the smartphone market.

The Capture button would make the perfect accompaniment to the other camera upgrades rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models. These should be getting 48MP ultrawide cameras to join the existing 48MP main cameras, while we're also expecting the addition of Apple's 5x 12MP telephoto camera to the iPhone 16 Pro, with it previously being exclusive to the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We'll be continuing to monitor leaks on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro as we edge closer to the likely launch window in September. Including if the Capture button exists in the first place, let alone has these alleged extra features.