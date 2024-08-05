Apple Intelligence setback won't delay iPhone 16 series launch — here's what we know

While it looks like Apple Intelligence might be delayed for some time, Apple apparently has no plans to delay the release of what could be some of the best iPhones, the iPhone 16 series.

In his Power-On newsletter, Mark Gurman explains that while Apple typically releases its devices in September, the delay of Apple Intelligence meant there was some concern that the iPhone 16 could also be delayed. However, Mark explains that Apple still intends to keep to a date similar to last year, with September 10 being the likely date, followed by an eventual update to iOS 18.1 in October to bring Apple Intelligence to the masses.

Apple Intelligence has had a rocky period since its announcement during Apple’s WWDC 2024 presentation. Firstly it was revealed that most Apple iPhones would not be able to use the features, with only the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 having the necessary RAM. Then it was later revealed that Apple’s AI would be delayed due to quality issues.

It is good to know that Apple likely won’t delay the next generation of iPhones, but it does raise the question of why anyone should buy them on release day.

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman’s newsletter also debates the quality of Apple Intelligence, stating that the AI's features currently do not live up to the hype. When Apple Intelligence was announced, Apple promised we'd see features like image generation, Chat GPT integration, and a new and improved Siri.

The iOS 18 beta has seen many of the promised features appear on phones, but it still feels less impressive than both Samsung’s and Google’s efforts.

Apple is not having an easy time with this release, but it is still very early days for Apple Intelligence. So there's plenty of time for the company to improve the features. While it is good news that Apple plans to keep the iPhone 16 launch schedule, the question remains how the lack of Apple Intelligence will affect initial sales.

For more information about all the new features coming to Apple products please visit our breakdown of Apple’s WWDC event and our hub for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.