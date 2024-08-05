Apple Intelligence setback won't delay iPhone 16 series launch — here's what we know

News
By
published

Apple might have made an intelligent choice

size comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: @ZONEofTECH on X)

While it looks like Apple Intelligence might be delayed for some time, Apple apparently has no plans to delay the release of what could be some of the best iPhones, the iPhone 16 series.

In his Power-On newsletter, Mark Gurman explains that while Apple typically releases its devices in September, the delay of Apple Intelligence meant there was some concern that the iPhone 16 could also be delayed. However, Mark explains that Apple still intends to keep to a date similar to last year, with September 10 being the likely date, followed by an eventual update to iOS 18.1 in October to bring Apple Intelligence to the masses.

Apple Intelligence has had a rocky period since its announcement during Apple’s WWDC 2024 presentation. Firstly it was revealed that most Apple iPhones would not be able to use the features, with only the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 having the necessary RAM. Then it was later revealed that Apple’s AI would be delayed due to quality issues. 

It is good to know that Apple likely won’t delay the next generation of iPhones, but it does raise the question of why anyone should buy them on release day.

Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman’s newsletter also debates the quality of Apple Intelligence, stating that the AI's features currently do not live up to the hype. When Apple Intelligence was announced, Apple promised we'd see features like image generation, Chat GPT integration, and a new and improved Siri

The iOS 18 beta has seen many of the promised features appear on phones, but it still feels less impressive than both Samsung’s and Google’s efforts

Apple is not having an easy time with this release, but it is still very early days for Apple Intelligence. So there's plenty of time for the company to improve the features. While it is good news that Apple plans to keep the iPhone 16 launch schedule, the question remains how the lack of Apple Intelligence will affect initial sales.

For more information about all the new features coming to Apple products please visit our breakdown of Apple’s WWDC event and our hub for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 223 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
3
iPhone 15 Pro
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
7
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 Pro 256GB - Blue...
Back Market (US)
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 