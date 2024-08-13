iPhone 16 mass production begins, and it's packing a new display — here’s what we know

Apple has reportedly begun mass production on the iPhone 16 lineup which bodes well for the rumored mid-September release date.

A recent supply chain report, picked up by Apple Insider, claims that while Apple's production cycle started in June the mass manufacturing phase is now in place. This dovetails with a separate post from ET News claiming both Samsung and LG have scaled up display production in preparation for the iPhone 16's rumored September 10 announcement.

According to the report it is estimated that Apple will ship around 90 million units this year. Furthermore, Apple is stocking up on around 120 million OLED panels with the supply forecast indicating Samsung will be the main supplier. It will ship around 80 million units, while LG Display will ship around 43 million.

(Image credit: Future)

The rumors about the new Samsung displays are promising to say the least. According to reports they will make the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max screens much brighter. When it comes to the iPhone 16 this is due to the new OLED material set called M14 developed by Samsung. This set will replace blue fluorescent technology with blue phosphorescence technology, creating a more power-efficient screen.

The production for the iPhone 16 was up in the air for a time due to the recent news that Apple is delaying the release of Apple Intelligence. Supposedly this delay was due to concern about the stability of Apple Intelligence features and the need for developers to have adequate testing time. However, reports have specified that there are no plans to hold the release of the iPhone 16, with Apple likely keeping to that September release date.

For the latest news on Apple's next device, check out our iPhone 16 hub, which we keep updated with all the latest rumors. We also have a breakdown of all the announcements made during Apple's 2024 WWDC presentation which give an idea of what to expect next month.

