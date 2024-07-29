Apple Intelligence likely won’t release immediately with iOS 18 — here’s what we know

News
By
published

Apple might not have made an intelligent move

Apple Intelligence features running on an iPhone, iPad and MacBook
(Image credit: Apple)

According to a recent report, Apple Intelligence may not be released immediately upon the arrival of iOS 18 later this year, but instead come later as a further update. 

This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who cites several individuals familiar with Apple’s plans. According to the report, Apple plans to hold off releasing Apple Intelligence until October, several months after the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Supposedly this delay is due to concern about the stability of Apple Intelligence features and the need for developers to have adequate testing time. This would mean the iPhone 16 lineup would require a software update to access the features.

Strangely it appears that Apple plans to release the first beta for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to developers quite soon. The beta will, reportedly, include Apple Intelligence as soon as this week. This would be strange, as Apple rarely releases beta builds for an operating system before the original has been released. However, it might indicate that Apple is working to solve the bugs with Apple Intelligence as soon as possible. 

Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone

(Image credit: Apple)

Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence will not have every promised feature when it arrives on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia. It has been reported that several features have been delayed beyond the official release, including the upgraded Siri. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 series will have to wait before Siri can use on-device data to answer questions or understand what's on the user's screen. While we don't have a set release date for these features, they are expected to arrive in the first half of 2025.

While it is disappointing to see the lack of Apple Intelligence, considering Apple’s push to advertise it during the WWDC presentation, there is plenty to look forward to in iOS 18. The update offers users more customization for the home screen and control center. It also includes a redesigned photo app, although that has been met with some mixed results so far. 

There is nothing wrong with holding back software to fix any potential issues before they arise. However, Apple heavily advertised Apple Intelligence as a release feature and this delay will leave a sour taste in consumers mouths. This news may be the push many need to hold off on upgrading until the iPhone 17, which would be bad news for Apple.

For more information about everything Apple has announced please check our breakdown of the 2024 WWDC presentation and a full list of the Apple Intelligence features, whenever they might be released. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 