iPhone 17 Pro Max just leaked in a surprising new color — get ready for orange

We know Apple is preparing to launch its iPhone 17 models in September, as the company has dropped new phones just about every year at that time. Details of the phone are still up in the air, with some reliable leaks having dropped here and there, including the potential for a new iPhone 17 Pro design.

A new leak from Sonny Dickson on X reveals potential colors for the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max, as indicated by small color inserts within the camera module. The usual suspects are all there — black, gray, silver and dark blue. But there's an orange color that's certainly unexpected.

It's worth noting that we're only seeing a slight hint of the color, and it could be more of a copper than a traditional orange, as it's hard to tell the exact shade from the image Dickson shared.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson on X)

The image also reveals what could be all the colors for the iPhone models based on the cameras. The iPhone 17 will reportedly come in black, gray, silver, light blue, light green and light purple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could come in black, silver, blue-gray and light gold.

A vibrant outlook

Orange is my favorite color, and I'm due for a new iPhone (currently using an iPhone 14 Pro Max), so I'd be extremely happy to snag an orange iPhone 17 Pro Max if this color becomes a reality.

Even if it's a darker copper color with a hint of orange, I'd prefer it over the standard black, gray, silver and dark blue that'll reportedly be available.

iPhone 17 Pro Max rumors

(Image credit: Majin Bu / X)

We're still a couple of months away from the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so plenty more rumors will drop between now and then. Some will be accurate, some will be false.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, we've heard about big changes coming to the Dynamic Island. In a minor change, Apple may be relocating the logo on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models to a different position. It seems like an odd change, but with the rumored redesign of the camera module, a change to the overall back of the phone makes sense.

For performance, photos have appeared showing off the vapor chamber that could be featured in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.