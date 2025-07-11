iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit images just doubled down on mammoth design change

An alleged dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro popped in a video back in April, but new hands-on photos give us a closer look at the next Pro model iPhone.

The leaked images come from regular tipster Majin Bu Official on X, where they posted two images of a purported black iPhone 17 Pro model in contrast to the bland beige models shown in the April video.

(Image credit: Majin Bu Official)

There's nothing spectacularly new in these images that we haven't seen in previous renders or CAD drawings. Compared to a previously leaked image also from Majin, though, the colors in this version of the iPhone 17 Pro appear much darker and less two-toned.

The latest images provide us with a look at the expanded camera module on the back of the phone where the flash has been moved all the way to the right side of the phone. Plus, the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone has been pushed down a bit.

It's unclear from the angle of the photos, but the buttons appear to be more flush with the phone in comparison to those on the iPhone 16 Pro.

With phone makers pushing to produce thinner models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge or the much rumored iPhone 17 Air, this Pro model looks surprisingly thick.

A MagSafe case as well

In a similar vein, Majin Bu followed up those images with a video that purports to show off the a MagSafe case design for the iPhone 17 Pro.

New Magsafe Case Design for iPhone 17 Pro pic.twitter.com/ynavEmiPamJuly 11, 2025

It's a clear case with the MagSafe magnet symbol on the back of the base, which looks like it should encompass the altered Apple logo position.

The camera bump on the case is gigantic, meaning your phone won't lie flat on a table with the lenses giving it a significant boost.

We'll get to see for ourselves when the iPhone 17 series arrives in the fall, likely in Apple's usual September window.

