Google I/O 2024 dates announced — here's what to expect

Google has sent out invites for Google I/O 2024, the latest iteration of its annual developer conference in Mountain View, California. Mark your calendar: May 14 is when I/O 2024 kicks off.

While the two-day event is specifically for Google developers to network and learn, there's always at least one significant keynote presentation that reveals new Google hardware and software. That's why the event is livestreamed, and watching Google I/O 2024 live could be especially exciting because this may be the first time we're formally introduced to Android 15. The Android 15 developer preview launched last month, so it seems likely Google's cooking up a sizzle reel to showcase the next version of Android onstage during the I/O keynote.

(Image credit: Google)

That showcase would feel a little anemic without some new hardware to go with new Android, so we expect to see some fresh Google devices unveiled during I/O 2024. We put strong odds on the debut of a Pixel 8a to succeed the affordable Pixel 7a, since we've already seen renders of a Pixel 8a design as well as retail packaging.

This is also a convenient event for Google to talk up its AI offerings, as a Pixel 8a would almost certainly come with the same Tensor G3 chip which powers the Google Pixel 8. Everything from the software keyboard to the web browser to call screening has extra AI features driven by the G3 chip, so we expect to see Google talk up at least a few new AI innovations at I/O 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

Those of us with a penchant for more eccentric tech are weighing the odds we see a new Google foldable unveiled at this year's show. The original Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O 2023, and if you read our Google Pixel Fold review you'll see that while it is one of the best foldable phones around right now, there are a few things (like those thick bezels) that could definitely be improved upon in a Pixel Fold 2. We're hearing that the Pixel Fold 2 could have one of the biggest displays ever on a foldable at over 8 inches.

But if you're betting on more than a teaser for a new Google wearable or tablet, I'd give you long odds. We didn't meet the Google Pixel Watch 2 until last fall, so I don't expect another one until at least October 2024. And while the Google Pixel Tablet did debut at Google I/O 2023, it's not uncommon to go 2-3 years between hardware refreshes with some tablets.

Google Gemini and AI

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google will likely also use Google I/O 2024 to update the world on its AI advancements, including Google Gemini. Gemini has come under hot water for some issues with its AI-generated images, including images of racially diverse Nazi soldiers. And Google was forced to pause AI-generated images of humans as a result while it retools its AI.

But it hasn't been all bad news for Gemini. In fact, Google's chatbot recently beat ChatGPT in our Gemini vs ChatGPT face-off. And we've been fairly impressed with how well Gemini has performed when we have tried various Gemini AI prompts.

But Google will need to prove that it's making serious strides with Gemini and AI overall, especially in light of the progress OpenAI is making with video and its new Sora tool. Sora has floored observers with its amazingly realistic clips, and it's going to be made available to the public this year.

Google will also have to show that it's being cautious with its AI developments, especially as it tries to guard against the spread of misinformation in a critical election year.