Google Gemini temporarily halts AI-generated images of humans amid uproar

News
By Alex Wawro
published

Don't ask Gemini to draw people for a few days

Google Gemini logo with person holding phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google had a bit of trouble with its Gemini chatbot this week that has caused it to temporarily suspend Gemini's ability to generate images of human beings.

That's a significant limit to set on the AI chatbot formerly known as Google Bard, one established only after multiple reports surfaced this week of Gemini users being dissatisfied with images of people generated by the chatbot.

Their dissatisfaction? Apparently, when asked for pictures of historical figures like Nazi soldiers or the U.S. founding Fathers, Google Gemini would generate them — but sometimes with dark, historically inaccurate skin colors. As you might expect, some people on the Internet got upset about it.

Pictures began circulating on social media Wednesday (Feb 21) of Gemini-generated images showing World War II-era Nazi soldiers with black skin, or groups of U.S. Founding Fathers with a far greater diversity of skin tones than history would suggest. Shortly thereafter, Google issued an apology (via the Google Communications account on X) in which it acknowledged the issue and said it was "working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately."

See more

But apparently the work wasn't easy, because the issue wasn't resolved immediately. Instead, the day after (today, Feb 22) Google temporarily put the kibosh on Gemini's ability to generate images of humans. 

See more

In a follow-up post on X, Google's Comms team reiterated that engineers are working on the issue and that "we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."

As you can see, as of Thursday afternoon Google Gemini still refuses to generate images of people. (Image credit: Future)

As for how soon that may be, it's hard to tell. Multiple Tom's Guide staffers have tried to use Gemini to generate images of humans today, and so far we've had no luck. When I asked Gemini to generate an image of a Black Viking for me, it refused.

"We are working to improve Gemini's ability to generate images of people," it replied instead. "We expect this feature to return soon and will notify you in release updates when it does."

When that will be, it's hard to say. We've reached out to Google to ask them directly, and will update this story if we hear any relevant details.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 53 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$419
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
5
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
6
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
7
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
8
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
9
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 