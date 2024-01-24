Pixel 8a retail box has leaked — here’s our first look at Google’s next phone

A recent leak on X has given us what looks like the first official peek at the Google Pixel 8a — or at least at its box.

The image of a flattened Pixel 8a retail box was shared on X by user @chunnvn8888 , with the image originally coming from a Vietnamese Google Pixel Facebook group. The box's artwork all but confirms the design of the Pixel 8a, since leaks last year showed off an alleged render and a real-life photo of the phone with matching designs. The earlier leaks showed the Pixel 8a in a new blue color, while this latest image instead shows the alleged Pixel 8a with a black finish.

(Image credit: @chunvn8888)

The image is of a much higher resolution than the prior leaks, and allows us to see that the camera bar is not connected to the side frame, There is instead an obvious line between the side and the rear panel, like on the Pixel 7a but not the more recent Pixel 8 series. It also appears that the Pixel 8a’s frame is more curved than the prior models, perhaps meaning it'll be more comfortable to hold.

The Pixel (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Previous leaks have indicated the Pixel 8a will have a 6.1-inch screen, which would make it only slightly larger than the current Pixel 7a. Unfortunately, the box doesn't give us any information regarding the hardware or features of the phone to confirm this or tell us something new.

Another prior leak supposedly revealed the Geekbench score for the Pixel 8a, though it wasn't good news. It claimed that the Galaxy Pixel 8a will have an underclocked version of the Tensor G3 chip that was released with the Google Pixel 8 series. Our reviews of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro found this chip was still trailing behind other smartphones in performance. To make matters worse, the Pixel 8a's Geekbench results were 1,218 points for the single-core test, and 3,175 multi-core, lower than the Pixel 7 Pro’s score from 2022.

These Google Pixel 8 leaks, including the new images shared on X, do appear legit, but it is important to note that we will know nothing for certain until the actual release. We expect that to happen at Google I/O in May, the usual launch window for Pixel a-series phones.

