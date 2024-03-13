Google Pixel Fold 2 leak suggests it could be one of the biggest foldables we've ever seen

The size of the Google Pixel Fold 2's two displays may have just been revealed thanks to a tip from smartphone screen expert Ross Young on X.

Young claims that the Pixel Fold 2 has an 8.02-inch inner display and a 6.29-inch outer display. Compared to the original Pixel Fold, with its 7.6-inch and 5.8-inch displays, the new Pixel Fold will be quite a bit larger.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming.March 12, 2024 See more

Looking to the other best foldable phones that the Pixel Fold 2 will be going up against, it sounds like it'll be similar in size to the OnePlus Open when shut, but larger when open. The new Pixel Fold would also have larger displays than inside and out than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have an even bigger outer display when it arrives later this year.

The Pixel Fold 2’s displays will be produced from April, Young adds, meaning we’re probably not too far away from the phone actually launching. This timing would fit with Google potentially debuting the Pixel Fold 2 at Google I/O, like it did with the first Pixel Fold last year.

If I/O is the event that the Pixel Fold 2 will appear at, then it will likely be doing so alongside Google's cheaper Pixel 8a, and also key details about the Android 15 software update. We are also expecting the Pixel 9 flagship series to appear this fall.

The design of the Pixel Fold 2 could change in more ways than just size, with multiple sources claiming the foldable will have a dramatically different rear camera design.

The Pixel Fold 2 may also use a new Tensor G4 chip, rather than the Pixel 8 series' Tensor G3, which will hopefully address the lacking performance of the original Pixel Fold

If you're curious about this phone, check our Google Pixel Fold 2 hub for further updates between now and the phone's likely launch in May.