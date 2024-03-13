Google Pixel Fold 2 leak suggests it could be one of the biggest foldables we've ever seen

News
By Richard Priday
published

Larger displays on the inside and outside

Google Pixel Fold 2
(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The size of the Google Pixel Fold 2's two displays may have just been revealed thanks to a tip from smartphone screen expert Ross Young on X.

Young claims that the Pixel Fold 2 has an 8.02-inch inner display and a 6.29-inch outer display. Compared to the original Pixel Fold, with its 7.6-inch and 5.8-inch displays, the new Pixel Fold will be quite a bit larger.

See more

Looking to the other best foldable phones that the Pixel Fold 2 will be going up against, it sounds like it'll be similar in size to the OnePlus Open when shut, but larger when open. The new Pixel Fold would also have larger displays than inside and out than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have an even bigger outer display when it arrives later this year.

The Pixel Fold 2’s displays will be produced from April, Young adds, meaning we’re probably not too far away from the phone actually launching. This timing would fit with Google potentially debuting the Pixel Fold 2 at Google I/O, like it did with the first Pixel Fold last year.

If I/O is the event that the Pixel Fold 2 will appear at, then it will likely be doing so alongside Google's cheaper Pixel 8a, and also key details about the Android 15 software update. We are also expecting the Pixel 9 flagship series to appear this fall.

The design of the Pixel Fold 2 could change in more ways than just size, with multiple sources claiming the foldable will have a dramatically different rear camera design.

The Pixel Fold 2 may also use a new Tensor G4 chip, rather than the Pixel 8 series' Tensor G3, which will hopefully address the lacking performance of the original Pixel Fold

If you're curious about this phone, check our Google Pixel Fold 2 hub for further updates between now and the phone's likely launch in May.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 178 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8
3
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 8 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
7
Google Pixel 7a 5G Unlocked...
Target
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
10
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.