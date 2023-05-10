Google I/O 2023 live blog: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and all the big AI news

Google I/O 2023 figures to be one of the biggest Google events in years, given all the things Google has going on. Along with the usual previews of Android and possible hardware updates, Google finds itself a key player in the booming industry for software driven by artificial intelligence. And it's Google's AI efforts that figure to grab the spotlight during the opening Google I/O keynote today (May 10).

In fact, a last-minute leak indicates that Google is going to use its annual developers conference as a platform to spell out its AI plans. That includes rolling out a new version of the model that powers its AI tools like the Google Bard search chatbot. Speaking of Bard, we could see multiple versions that deliver different functionality such as the ability to handle both text and image inputs.

We're anticipating even more announcements once the Google I/O keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 pm. ET / 6 p.m. BST. There's Android 14, of course, which is already available in beta form. Google also likes to introduce new features to all kinds of software — everything from Maps to Gmail to developer tools — as part of Google I/O.

But we should also see new hardware introduced at Google I/O, too. Google has essentially confirmed that the Pixel Fold will debut, and there's a good chance we could hear news about the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 as well. We've been waiting for a Pixel Tablet release date since the Android tablet got its own preview last year, and we might even seen a teaser for the Pixel Watch 2 ahead of that smartwatch's likely arrival later this year.

It's a lot to keep track of, but we're on the scene in Mountain View, Calif., for this year's Google I/O. Follow along with this Google I/O 2023 live blog for the latest rumors and updates on Google's coming announcements right up until the 10 a.m. PT keynote. From then on, we'll bring you the news as it happens. You can follow along with the embedded live feed below.

We've got a complete guide on how to watch Google I/O 2023, including both the opening keynote as well as the developer keynote that will immediately follow the launch event. You can also head to the Google I/O webpage for more presentations on Google's various software platforms.

What to expect at Google I/O 2023

Here's a quick rundown of what we think Google will talk about when CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST.

Google Bard and AI: This is the topic on everyone's mind, and we're guessing that includes the minds of Google's top executives. There's a perception that Google has lagged behind ChatGPT in integrating AI into search, so Google I/O will serve as the company's chance to show that it's not playing catch-up when it comes to AI.

According to a report from CNBC that claims to detail Google's planned AI announcements for Google I/O, we're likely to see PaLM 2, a new version of Google's Pathways Language Model which is the driving force behind the company's AI tools like Bard. The updated model apparently focuses on coding, math and creative writing, and there's already a specialized version that can aid in medical diagnosis.

In addition to PaLM 2, Google might also talk about three different versions of Bard that it's been testing, including one that offers support for multimodal functionality. That would close a significant gap between Bard and GPT-4, which can already recognize images and use that to formulate text responses.

Android 14: The first Android 14 beta came out last month, and we're expecting the finished version to be ready sometime toward the end of summer. For now, though, Google I/O gives us the chance to get familiar with the new features coming to Android 14.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Google)

Early Android 14 features include native support for app cloning, a more powerful photo picker and the usual array of privacy and security improvements. We're expecting an Android 14 preview that dives into some of these capabilities, especially the user-facing features coming to Android phones.

Google Pixel Fold: Speaking of Android phones, we're expecting at least one device to show up at Google I/O, as Google introduces its first foldable phone. The Pixel Fold is rumored to look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — like that phone it will open up to reveal a larger screen, though apparently Google's phone isn't as tall and is a little bit wider. It's also reportedly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with an eye toward making it easier to carry the phone around.

(Image credit: Evan Bl;ass)

The big question will be how much the Pixel Fold costs. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 commands a princely $1,799, and one rumor suggests the Pixel Fold could cost just as much.

Google Pixel 7a: On the opposite end of the spectrum is Google's budget phone, the Pixel 7a. Given the number of Pixel 7a leaks lately, it seems we're close to a launch date, and with the Pixel 6a having made its debut at the 2022 edition of Google I/O, there's no time like the present to see what's new with Google's midrange model.

Like last year's model, we're expecting the Pixel 7a to adopt the same chipset that powers current Google flagships — this time around, it's the Tensor G2. Other rumors suggest Google may opt for a faster refresh rate on the phone's display while also improving the cameras — two moves that would help the Pixel 7a be more competitive with Samsung's Galaxy A54.

Google Pixel Tablet: Google teased us about a tablet at last year's I/O before giving us a full-on preview in the fall. We think the time has finally arrived for a price and ship date for the device, which will apparently offer a 10.9-inch screen. There's also talk of a magnetic charging stand that would essentially turn the Pixel Tablet into a smart screen when not in use.

Other Google hardware teasers: At Google I/O 2022, we got a brief look at the design of the Pixel 7 in advance of that phone's fall launch. Could history repeat itself at Google I/o 2023 with a Pixel 8 shout-out? Similarly, there's talk of a Pixel Watch 2 surfacing later in the year, and Google I/O might provide the right venue for a preview — assuming Google can find the time amid all the other announcements likely to happen.