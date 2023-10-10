Pixel 8a renders reveal minimal design changes — and that's a shame

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might have only just arrived, but we’re already starting to see leaks and rumors related to the next phone in the Pixel line-up — the Pixel 8a. In fact we’ve got our first look at what the phone's design could be, courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix.

These renders show off a 6.1-inch phone that’s, unsurprisingly, reminiscent of the Pixel 8. That means we have the same full-length camera bar, a cutout for the two camera lenses, and the rounded corners that debuted on the rest of the Pixel 8 series.

Though the bezel at the bottom of the phone does appear to be a little thicker — such is the way of Google’s cheapest Pixel. This is a cheaper phone and you can’t expect all the premium flourishes of the more expensive Pixels to be included. Which explains the rather uninspiring design.

According to the leak, the Pixel 8a could be slightly smaller than its predecessor. 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm vs the Pixel 7a’s 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. It’s not a huge difference, but it suggests Google has made the design a little more compact without any loss of screen space. That, plus the rounded edges, mean that you probably won’t be able to use any Pixel 7a cases either.

You also have the usual bits of hardware, including stereo speakers, a USB-C port, power and volume buttons on the right side of the phone, plus a flat-screen display with a hole-punch camera.

The renders match up with a previous leak, which saw photos of an alleged Pixel 8a hit the web ahead of the Pixel 8a launch. There’s the same rounded edges, basic display and the Pixel camera bar across the back. Those pictures also featured a blue Pixel 8a with what looks like a matte back. Considering the matte back is a Pixel 8 Pro exclusive feature, we wouldn't expect to see that on the final Pixel 8a model.

The Google Pixel 8a traditionally gets announced at Google I/O in May, so we’ve got quite a wait before we see the phone in person. That’s not to say we won’t be seeing plenty more leaks and rumors in the coming months. Considering Pixel 8a benchmarks have already found their way online, there’s no telling what else might show up between now and May.