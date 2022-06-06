Ted Lasso season 3 seen as 'an ending,' according to Roy Kent

As you may have heard, Ted Lasso season 3 has always been seen as the end of a story arc for the U.S. football coach who became a U.K. footie coach (as well as his colleagues). We previously heard as such from showrunner Bill Lawrence, and now one of the show's most beloved cast members has echoed this sentiment.

When asked by the UK's Sunday Times (opens in new tab) about if Ted Lasso season 3 is still seen as a conclusion — that the show was always meant to be told in three seasons — Goldstein confirmed that nothing's changed. "We are writing it like that ... It was planned as three." And then he got his Roy Kent on by dropping a sarcastic joke: "Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Previous anecdotes revealed that Lawrence and star/head writer Jason Sudeikis originally pitched Ted Lasso as a three-season series. Lawrence previously revealed that "[W]hen we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on." This means that all of your most loved (and most disliked) characters — Lasso himself, along with the likes of Rebecca Welton, Roy Kent and Keeley Jones, likely have had their destinies planned for years.

But they've still left the door open for something else to happen. About a year ago, Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that there's definitely potential for a following season or continuation because of something he called "the iMoney truck." How open did he leave it? Sudeikis stated "I'm glad that [Apple is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

Lawrence isn't writing off a continuation of the series beyond the story that we've been following, as he's told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) "This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on." When pressed further about a spinoff, Lawrence said "I don’t think anything is closed off, but out of just respect, we’re going to wait."

Interest in more from the Ted Lasso cinematic universe, according to THR, comes from (of course) Apple. Hits like Ted Lasso are few and far between.

Analysis: Potential spinoffs are impossible to guess

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The more we think about potential post-season 3 stories from the Ted Lasso universe, the more we realize it's all depending on things we have no idea about.

While we expect AFC Richmond to win the championship this year, and for concluding story beats about Nate's anger with Ted, Keeley and Roy's relationship, Jamie Tartt and his maturation and whatever is going on with Rebecca and Sam?

Everything Lawrence has said about Ted Lasso season 3 being seen as "the end of the plan" makes us think all of the characters we've met will have their current dramas concluded.