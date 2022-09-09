Marvel D23 showcase preview: Fantastic Four, X-Men and everything you need to know

Yes, D23 is almost here to (hopefully) fill in the blanks left by the MCU Phase 5 and 6 news at Comic-Con this past July. And it will do so at one of the few panels that isn't going to be live-streamed.

And, yes, we'll note that Marvel isn't the only belle of the ball at the Studio Showcase event this Saturday. Both Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios will also be showing off their wares.

But Lucasfilm's bigger projects have a little less rumors around them. It seems too soon for more about the Jude Law-led Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney Plus, so we hope for a Rogue Squadron movie update and something about that Taika Waititi Star Wars project. Today, we're going to focus on what we hope to get from Marvel Studios.

To recap: the Comic-Con panel told us Loki season 2 is due in summer 2023, placed the MCU Blade movie on November 3, 2023, announced Agatha: Coven of Chaos' new title, confirmed the Daredevil: Born Again news, declared that Captain America 4 is Captain America: New World Order (coming May 3, 2024), and that it will be followed by the Phase 5-ending Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024).

Then, we got three Phase 6 release dates for upcoming Marvel movies: Fantastic Four on November 28, 2024, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret War on November 7, 2025. So, let's dive into what's left to be revealed — because the Comic-Con presentation showed many open slots in the calendar.

The Marvel Studios section of D23 is formally titled "Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios." It will start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 10.

The official description of the event reads "Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests." It will not be streamed online.

D23 may include already-announced titles

Phase 6 has two Fall 2024 slots, followed by Winter 2024, Winter 2025, two Spring 2025 slots and two Summer 2025 slots. That's eight spots on the calendar — and we we have some ideas for what will fill these spots. Expect that Wakanda-set series from Ryan Coogler sooner or later, as well as the Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars. We also know that Deadpool 3 is on the docket.

That leaves five more spots. But we expect D23 to deliver news on an already-confirmed movie.

We need Fantastic Four news at D23

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

While conversations around casting The Fantastic Four in the MCU still abound (more on that shortly below), a lot of chatter focuses on the film's rumored director. Matt Shakman (WandaVision producer and director) is, according to sources talking to Deadline (opens in new tab) in talks to helm Marvel's super-scientific family's first MCU adventure. Of course, after multiple failed attempts to make a good Fantastic Four movie, Shakman may be getting the nod for bringing such familial soul to WandaVision.

This film will also likely prove a serious launching point for what is potentially one of the biggest upcoming MCU movies, especially since it arrives in November 2024, and most of Phase 6 is splotted right behind it. Also, the Fantastic Four is likely how you introduce a plethora of intergalactic baddies, such as Galactus and Silver Surfer.

But we could also get casting news at D23. While all is quiet regarding Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, Reed and Sue Richards casting rumors are out there. And, yes, it seems like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is a one-off for John Krasinski's time as Mr. Fantastic.

Instead, a familiar face for fans of Gossip Girl and You may get the role. Devin Faraci (formerly Birth. Movies. Death.'s editor-in-chief) claimed that Marvel Studios has spoken with Penn Badgley to star as Reed Richards, in an appearance on the Marvelvision Podcast (opens in new tab).

YouTuber John Campea (opens in new tab) has leaked the news of "little pieces of whispering" surrounding an upcoming MCU role for Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy). He's even said that multiple sources tell him "she's going to be our Sue Storm" and "she's going to be announced as [the character] at D23."

Okay, so where are the X-Men?

This leaves 5 more slots on the table, and we don't think Disney's going to wait much longer before it gives us some detail about the X-Men's MCU arrival (former Disney CEO Bob Iger did say that the X-Men were coming to the MCU (opens in new tab)).

And even though Comic-Con gave us nothing about the X-Men, it feels like something's due. To do a quick rundown of recent teases, Doctor Strange 2 and Ms. Marvel both used the classic X-Men animated series theme song. The former trotted it out as Patrick Stewart rolled Professor Charles Xavier's hover-chair on-screen, and the latter using it in the Ms. Marvel ending, when Kamala Khan found out that she's the first official mutant of the MCU. On top of that? Well, Disney Plus' Twitter account just used a Wolverine reference to hype up Disney Plus Day (opens in new tab), along with the #XMen hashtag.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That said, it's unclear what X-Men content we could get at D23. Could it just be a trailer for X-Men '97, the new animated series? Or could we get a movie title or casting news? Right before Comic-Con, we saw another bit of smoke around the potential title The New Mutants as the first X-Men movie title.

Casting news would also be great. While we're hoping that Giancarlo Esposito gets to be the new Professor Charles Xavier, we're also eyeing the headmaster's pupils. Taron Egerton has been chatting with Marvel, leading to speculation around him playing Wolverine. We'd rather Karl Urban, who has has basically been playing that role on The Boys, just without the claws.

Outlook: Fantastic Four feels more likely

To be frank, it feels like Fantastic Four is more likely. That may just be because it's got an announced theatrical release date, and the X-Men projects don't. But that could all change if Marvel reveals The New Mutants or a Wolverine solo movie release date.

For now, don't go in expecting the moon from Marvel. That doesn't work out. Being pleasantly surprised is always a treat.