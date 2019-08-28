You Can Score Disney Plus for $4 Per Month (If You Do This First)

We've found a big deal on Disney Plus that knocks it down to less than $4 per month, but there's also a catch. The sale, which takes 33% off of Disney+'s 3-year plan (which gives you 1-year off), requires that you're a member of one of Disney's biggest fan clubs.

In order to get this deal, you need to be a D23 member (you can sign up here), but it's unclear if you need a Gold-tier membership or the free general membership. This deal ends on Sept. 2.

I signed up for the free membership, but the deal did not appear, so you might need to spend the $99 per year for a Gold membership. This difficulty may be due to the fact that Disney's D23 website is reportedly experiencing technical difficulties because it's overloaded. While that might scare away non-members, existing D23 folks will probably be excited to hear they can save that extra $69.

To put this deal in the even-wider scale, you're going get 3 years of Disney Plus for $140, which breaks down to $3.89 per month. The folks who pay for the service monthly will be spending $251.64 on that same amount of time. That gives you savings of $111.64.

What does D23 membership give you? For starters, you'll get other sale pricing, including a discount on tickets to the the D23 Expo event, which is held every other year. New members will also get a collector's set of pins, featuring popular Disney characters, including Donald Duck, Kermit the Frog and Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid. D23 membership also includes a quarterly publication and invites to exclusive events.

If you're shocked that Disney is offering a 3-year Disney+ membership, you're not alone. I was a bit surprised by the news until a colleague explained to me that MCU Phase 4 shows like Hawkeye, What If...? and Loki aren't coming until 2021, so it's not surprising that fans are considering long term memberships when some of the most hotly anticipated Disney Plus shows are so far off in the distance.