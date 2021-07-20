Yellowstone season 4: Everything we know so far

Yellowstone season 4 is coming, but not for a long while yet. The Paramount Network has confirmed that the hit show won't arrive until the fall — and it's been suggested that a November premiere is on the cards.

As a result, there's going to be a heck of a wait to find out what happened to the Dutton family after season 3's explosive finale. Still, that gives everyone plenty of time to watch Yellowstone seasons 1-3 and catch up on all the wild, western action.

The drama stars Costner as John Dutton, the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This is still frontier country and the ranch is under constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and the nearby national park.

John's family includes son Kayce Dutton, a former Navy SEAL whose wife, Monica, is Native American. There's daughter Beth Dutton, a financier who has struggled with substance abuse problems. Younger son Jamie Dutton is a lawyer and aspiring politician. And Rip Wheeler is the ranch foreman with romantic ties to Beth.

The explosive season 3 finale left with many of the Duttons' lives hanging in the balance. No one is totally safe — not even Costner! (Kidding, he's totally safe.)

Here's everything we know so far about Yellowstone season 4.

Paramount Network has confirmed that Yellowstone season 4 won't be premiering until this fall, killing any hopes of a summer release date. Exactly when in the fall hasn't been revealed, though Deadline is reporting that the network is eying an early November return.

All three previous seasons premiered in the month of June, which had a lot of fans hoping that trend would continue. Plus, an Instagram account for Chief Joseph Ranch (the set of Yellowstone) shared a post when season 4 filming concluded in November. "Who is excited for the premiere in June?" the caption read.

But then the online sleuths at Reddit showed up, and couldn't find the Yellowstone season 4 release date in June — even on Father's Day. It's such a dad-friendly show, what gives?

When it does arrive, we're not sure what day of the week Yellowstone season 4 might air. Seasons 1 and 2 aired on Wednesday nights, but season 3 moved to Sundays. Our guess is that season 4 will stick to Sunday as well.

Yellowstone season 4 trailer

Paramount Network dropped the very first Yellowstone season 4 trailer in early July, giving us our first glimpse at footage from the upcoming season. While much of the footage is re-edited scenes from previous episodes, we do get our first look at Rip and John in the aftermath of the third season finale.

Not only does the teaser confirm Costner's John Dutton survived the events of the finale, it also emphasizes that the show is going to be very revenge-focussed as we enter the new season. Some have also taken the teaser of evidence as to which character may die, but we're not so sure. More on that below.

Yellowstone season 4: Kevin Costner photos

Costner is fairly active on Instagram, where he's posted a few shots from filming Yellowstone season 4.

The first arrived in October, mid-production. "It's hard to beat Montana in October," he raves.

In another post in February, he hypes up fans for the new season. OK, but couldn't you give us a video teaser?

In April, Costner posted that he was "missing Yellowstone Ranch." But still no word on a premiere date.

Yellowstone season 4 cast

The cast of Yellowstone is led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operate the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch.

He's joined by cast members including:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, John's son and a former US Navy SEAL

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John's daughter and a financier

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, John's son and an attorney and aspiring politician.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, the ranch foreman and love interest of Beth

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Kayce's wife who is Native American

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica's son

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, chief of the nearby Native American tribe

Ian Bohen as Ryan, a ranch hand

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, a senior ranch hand

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, a ranch hand

Denim Richards as Colby, a ranch hand

Season 3 introduced some new faces to the ranch, but it's unclear if they'll be back for season 4. They include Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris, Karen Pittman as Willa Hays and Will Patton as Garrett Randall.

Deadline also reports that there will be new cast members arriving in the fourth season, including Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom) as Caroline Warner, the "CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton has on his sprawling Montana ranch."

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead) are also joining the show's cast.

Yellowstone season 4 plot and spoilers

Yellowstone season 4 will have a huge cliffhanger to resolve, after the season finale ended so explosively. A bomb went off in Beth's office, while Kayce and John were targeted in separate shootings. Will the three Duttons survive?

The teaser has already confirmed that John survives the events of the finale. Must have something to do with the "powerful" resolution Kevin Costner claimed the character has in a local Fox interview.

As for Beth, both Reilly and Hauser have talked about her future with Rip, which implies that she makes it out of the bombing. Assuming Beth lives, perhaps she and Rip will finally make it official and get married.

That said, there's also been plenty of online speculation that Beth does die, with one Reddit thread, reported on in Country Living, suggesting that the fact that John lives makes it more likely that Beth doesn't. We have no way of knowing whether any of this is true, of course, but it's always fun to see what people think.

At any rate, fans can look forward to season 4 starting at a "breakneck pace," according to cast member White. It seems likely that the Duttons and their allies will respond to the bombing and shootings with some kind of retribution. As Hauser told Deadline, season 4 episode 1 could be titled, "Wrath of Rip."

"Everybody’s in danger in Montana after that," he said. Given the teaser trailer's focus on revenge, it seems as though the Duttons will be settling some scores.

Another intriguing storyline set up for season 4 is the tense relationship between the Duttons and the indigenous people of the area. Things look to boil over and Monica may be a key part of that, as she figures to become a leader of the local tribe.

Yellowstone prequel

Yellowstone fans are getting even more Dutton ranch action with a prequel series on Paramount Plus. Titled Y:1883, the spinoff is set 125 years in the past, before the family was wealthy or influential.

According to Paramount Plus, Y:1883 "follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land—Montana."

Y:1883 is set to premiere sometime in 2021. Check out the teaser trailer: