Yankees vs Rays live stream: How to watch the MLB game online tonight

Yankees vs Rays start time The Yankees vs Rays game is scheduled to start 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT / 11:40 p.m. BST tomorrow (Aug. 7).

The Yankees vs Rays live stream coming up tomorrow, so get your gavels ready, because Aaron Judge (RF) is just a home run machine these days. So far this season, he's got a slugging percentage of 0.857, 7 home runs and 17 RBI, leading the league in all three.

This matchup is going to be a battle of decision-less pitchers, with Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 3.38 ERA) going up for the visiting Bronx Bombers and Blake Snell (0-0, 5.40 ERA) pitching for the home team. Both pitchers are in rebuilding moments, as Tanaka's still improving after a July 4 concussion and Snell getting over giving up 3 runs to the Orioles in under 4 innings.

Looking at the most dangerous bats against both pitchers, the Yankees' best bet against Snell is Gary Sanchez, who's got 4HR in 19AB against the Rays lefty, while Mike Zunino has 2 HR in 18 at bats against Tanaka. Players with extremely high averages against the opposing pitchers earned those numbers off of relatively few at bats.

The Yankees, currently 9-2, have a bit of an edge against the Rays, who are on the wrong side of the W/L record at 5-7. Gerrit Cole will take the mound to look for win number 4 against ... well ... at this time Tampa Bay has yet to name its Saturday pitcher.

Here's everything you need to watch the Yankees vs Rays live streams:

How to avoid Yankees vs Rays blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow (for example, if you come to NYC from outside you'll have to be tested) you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Yankees vs Rays. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Yankees vs Rays live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Yankees vs Rays live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord. The game is on YES and Fox Sports Sun. Those in NYC can watch YES on Hulu with Live TV, those in Florida can watch Fox Sports Sun on Hulu's live TV service.

Stuck with a blackout? As we've said before, Express VPN is a great way to skirt these annoyances.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Yankees vs Rays live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK have an easier time tuning into Yankees vs Rays: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). Specifically, the game is going to be broadcast on BT Sports ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Yankees vs Rays live streams in Canada

In Canada, your best bet for this series is MLB.TV, which is in Canada, unlike any network showing the series. Just know that Blue Jays games are also subject to blackout.