Xbox Series X pre-order stock — latest updates from Amazon, Best Buy and more

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders have begun, but Microsoft's hotly anticipated next-gen consoles are already very hard to find. It looks like PS5 pre-order chaos wasn't unique to Sony's consoles, as Microsoft's new next-gen machines have been highly in demand since they first went on sale.

Fortunately, we've assembled a list of the biggest retailers we expect to have stock of the new console soon. We recommend using the retail links below and signing up for in-stock alerts at your store of choice. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be regularly checking for the latest availability.

The big Xbox Series X games to watch

Check out our PS5 pre-order guide

The Series X and Series S are already sold out at many major retailers, and going in and out of stock at others. We managed to secure our units at Best Buy, and many folks online are reporting success both there and at the Microsoft Store.

Xbox put out a tweet responding to the "record-breaking" demand for its new consoles, and recommends signing up for retailer updates while mentioning that more systems will be available on November 10.

Unfortunately, if you pre-ordered an Xbox Series X at Amazon, you may not get it on launch day. The mega retailer sent a note to shoppers that the system may arrive late due to high demand.

We check all of the major retailers for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock daily, and the console is sold out at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and other major retailers as of this writing. But we've included handy links to every notable store page below, where you can sign up to be notified on the latest on availability.

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Amazon

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Amazon

Amazon will be one of many retailers selling the Xbox Series X, though you'll want to act fast.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Microsoft

Xbox Series X: $499 at Microsoft

You can get a Series X from Microsoft directly. As with other stores, we expect Microsoft's store to go quickly, so we recommend bookmarking this page.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Microsoft

The more affordable next-gen Xbox is also available at Microsoft. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still promises fast loading, ray tracing and high frame rates.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Best Buy

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy will be one of many stores selling the Xbox Series X, though we expect it to go fast at the mega-retailer.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is available at Best Buy for $299, or as low as $25 per month with financing options.

View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at GameStop

Xbox Series X: $499 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series X and Series S will both be available at GameStop at launch. The retailer also frequently offers its own bundles with games and accessories, so keep an eye out for those.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Target

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Target

Expect the Xbox Series X to be available at Target on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. ET. As with other stores, the console will go fast here.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Target

The Xbox Series S is available at Target for $299. Microsoft's entry level console may sell out even quicker than the Series X, so keep an eye on this store page.

View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders at Walmart

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is being sold at Walmart, but stock is already going fast. You can sign up for in-stock alerts if it's sold out.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is being sold at Walmart, but stock is already going fast. You can sign up for in-stock alerts if it's sold out.View Deal

Can't find an Xbox Series X pre-order?

If you're having trouble securing an Xbox Series X or Series S pre-order, our best advice is to be patient. Stock has been coming in and out since pre-orders first went live on Sept. 22, and more consoles will likely become available between now and launch. If you're especially patient, you can even skip pre-ordering an Xbox Series X all together. Nearly all of the system's launch games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Gears Tactics, will be available on Xbox One, and will get a free upgrade once you make the jump to a Series X or Series S.

You can also consider trying to snag a PS5 pre-order, but Sony's console has been just as hard to come by. If you're simply looking for an affordable games machine, the Nintendo Switch is more readily available.

But the best Xbox Series X alternative just might be one of the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops. That's because all major Xbox Game Studios titles are also available on Windows, including current games like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves and upcoming releases like Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport. And with Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can get all of these games and more for a single monthly fee.

But if you're set on having an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S under your TV, we recommend checking back occasionally, signing up for email alerts and bookmarking your favorite retailers. You'll get your hands on a new console eventually -- it might just take some waiting.