Wolves vs Leicester live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Leicester live stream will see a Midlands derby that could have a massive impact on the relegation battle — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Wolves vs Leicester live stream date, time, channels The Wolves vs Leicester live stream takes place Sunday, October 23.

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After a poor start to the season which saw manager Bruno Lage sacked, the now managerless Wolves find themselves in the relegation zone. Never a team of prolific goalscorers, Wolves have scored just five goals in 11 league games, while their defensive solidity of previous years has faded. When it comes to strikers, Interim manager Steve Davis goes into this game with only Diego Costa to call on with Raul Jiminez ruled out and Sasa Kalajdzic likely out for the season after a serious injury on his debut. Wolves have lost four out of their last five games and any new appointment needs to be the right one to save their season from disaster. At the time of writing QPR manager Michael Beale is the favorite for the job, but Steve Davis remains as interim manager heading into this midlands derby.



Leicester have the opposite problem to their opponents. Their goalscoring is good enough for the European places, but they have conceded more than any other side. Brendan Rodgers is a manager under pressure and this meeting between two sides in the relegation zone could shape his future at the club. The Northern Irishman will be happy to see James Maddison return from suspension with the midfielder top-scoring for the foxes with five goals. Captain Jonny Evans could also come back in to bolster a defense that has looked brittle, particularly from set pieces.



Ask a fan from the last few seasons and Wolves vs Leicester would have been a battle for the European places, but with both teams now at the bottom of the table, the Wolves vs Leicester live stream has even greater importance.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wolves vs Leicester kicks off at 2 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolves vs Leicester) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Leicester live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Leicester stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).