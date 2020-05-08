Where to buy face masks online now: These retailers have stock

Face masks are going to be a part of daily life for the foreseeable future. So we're listing where to buy face masks online right now. The good news is that they're actually not hard to find.

Everyone from Disney to mattress manufacturer Avocado is now selling face masks online. That's a good thing because health officials still recommend wearing a face mask or face covering when venturing outside. So here are all the places where to buy face masks online right now.

Where to buy face masks

Foco Face Masks 3-Pack: $13 @ Foco

From the LA Lakers to the NY Jets, Foco has a variety of sports-themed face masks that let you show your pride every time you don a mask. Packs start at $13. (Each pack includes three masks). Even better, Foco is donating proceeds to the CDC Foundation. View Deal

RNS Face Masks: $18 @ Vistaprint

Vistaprint's RNS masks are made with a replaceable nanofilter system (RNS) that blocks airborne contaminants. The masks themselves can be washed and reused. They're available with patterns, designs, or plain. View Deal

Hot Chillys Chil-Block Half Mask: $25 @ Zappos

This insulated face mask provides protection from the nose to your neck. It has a rear hook-and-loop closure to provide a personalized fit. It can be used for runs to the grocery store or for outdoor exercise.View Deal

Cloth Face Mask: $6 @ StringKing

StringKing is a sports brand/apparel company that's the official supplier of the National Lacrosse League. They're now offering washable, cloth masks for $6.99. They also offer disposable face masks in packs of 50, 1,000, 24,000, and 48,000 from $39. View Deal

Marvel Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

From the Incredible Hulk to Black Panther, these face masks feature your favorite Marvel characters and logos. They're machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal

Unisex Reusable Face Mask: $16 @ Noellery

This everyday mask features four layers of protection, yet manages to be breathable and lightweight. It's made of 100% microfiber, which allows it to stretch if needed. The masks are available in various colors/designs for adults and children.View Deal

Monoprice KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack: $39 @ Monoprice

Monoprice has stock of this 10-pack of KN95 masks. They're similar to the N95 mask, but not quite the same. (The N95 provides a tighter seal, which is why they're preferred by healthcare workers). KN95 masks are also generally made in China. View Deal

Noordi Antimicrobrial Face Mask: $6 @Samuel Johnston

Noordi is a popular Scandinavian baby stroller manufacturer. They're now making face masks for adults and children. The masks are washable and come in different colors. View Deal

Washable face mask: $8 @ Etsy

These cotton face masks from BKB Tailoring can be washed and worn regularly. The unisex masks are made from 6 layers of cotton with soft breathable fabric. One size fits both men and women. View Deal

Star Wars Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

Disney has announced its new line of face masks. The masks include characters from your favorite movies including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. The cloth masks are machine washable and Disney is will donate all profits of U.S. sales (up to $1 million) to Medshare. The masks will are available for preorder now and will ship June 29. View Deal

KN95 Masks (10-Count): $29 @ Wyze

Smart home maker Wyze is selling a 10-pack of KN95 masks for $29.99. The disposable masks are similar to the N95 mask, though they're not exactly the same. They are approved by the CDC NPPTL Respirator Assessments to Support the COVID-19 Response.View Deal

Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack: $30 @ Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel is selling its 3-pack of reusable face masks for $30. The company is also donating masks to all hospitals in the Los Angele area, reports the New York Times. View Deal

Custom Face Masks: $14 @ Signs.com

Signs.com is a company that specializes in custom signage. They're now offering customizable masks for children, adults, and companies. Each mask is washable and made of 2-layer polyester fabric. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you need them in large quantities and with logos. View Deal

Washable Face Mask: $14 @ NxTSTOP

NxTSTOP specializes in eco-friendly travel wear. The company is also offering cotton or bamboo face masks. Each mask costs $14 and every month NxTSTOP donates 1,000 masks to a different charity affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. View Deal

Washable Face Masks: from $2 @ Gearbest

One of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks is Gearbest. They have multiple disposable and washable face masks on sale from $2.99. View Deal

HengRunXin Protective Mask 50-Pack: $29 @ Newegg

This pack includes 50 adult/unisex face masks that can offer protection from allergens, pathogens, and airborne liquid droplets. It has been CE certified and approved by FDA to give you more assurance.View Deal

Face Masks w/ filter 4-Pack: $19 @ Electric Styles

The Electric Styles has a wide variety of washable face masks with built-in anti-dust and anti-pollution filters that can be replaced. The PM 2.5 filters block tiny particles or droplets in the air that are two and one half microns or less in width. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you're looking for something stylish. View Deal

Disposable Face Mask 40-Pack: $39 @ Newegg

This pack of disposable face masks includes 40 masks total. Each mask has three layers. There's an outer layer (to block dust), a middle layer (for filtration of fine particles and droplets), and an inner layer (made of soft fiber and moisture-proof). View Deal

Cotton Face Mask 6-Pack: $49 @ Naturepedic

Mattress company Naturepedic is offering a 6-pack of cotton, washable face masks for $49. The masks are made in Chagrin Falls, OH, and they're sold at cost and not for profit. View Deal

Antibacterial Face Mask 3-Pack: $20 @ Inkerman

The Inkerman Face Mask is made with an electrostatic filter that protects against airborne contaminants. For every mask ordered, Inkerman will donate a mask to essential workers in the frontlines. View Deal

Pizza Slice Face Mask: $28 @ Scarborough Specialties

Scarborough Specialties is a locally owned apparel-branding company that's now producing face masks. The 2-layer masks are washable and you can buy from a wide variety of designs. Companies can also bulk order masks with their company logo branded on them. Even better, 10% of all sales will be donated to the South Plains COVID-19 response fund in Texas.View Deal

Disposable Face Masks: $34 @ Mask Central

Mask Central is offering disposable face masks from $34 for a pack of 50. Alternatively, you can purchase 2 packs of $50 (100 masks total) for $69. The masks are CE certified, which means they're approved by the European Economic Area for safety, health, and environmental protection. They should be purchased for/by healthcare workers or anyone treating someone who is ill. View Deal

Joola Face Mask: $129 for 6 months @ Joola

Joola, an acclaimed table tennis brand, is now offering face mask subscriptions. A 6-month subscription costs $129 and gets you 200 disposable masks. Your first box — which includes 50 masks — ships immediately. The remaining masks will ship on a monthly basis. Or you can opt for a 12-month subscription, which costs $219. View Deal

Thompson Tee Cotton Face Mask: $5.99 @ Thompson Tee

This double-layered cotton mask is washable and reusable. For every 3 masks sold, Thompson Tee is donating 1 mask to a hospital in need. View Deal

Radian Washable Face Mask 5-Pack: $25 @ Radian

Radian is a startup focused on functional jeans for everyday use. The company is also now manufacturing non-medical grade, washable face masks. You can purchase for yourself or donate a pack — for every pack donated Radian will match your donation. View Deal

Adult reusable face mask: from $9 to $12 @ Sock Fancy

Like its name suggests, Sock Fancy is a company devoted to selling socks. However, they're now offering reusable face masks in a variety of different colors/styles. For every mask sold, they will donate a mask to frontline workers. The masks are designed in Atlanta, GA. They begin shipping on April 20. View Deal

Reusable Face Masks 5-Pack: $50 @ Jack & Mulligan

Designer Jack & Mulligan is selling this 5-pack of washable and reusable face masks for $50. A portion of sales will benefit the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund. View Deal

First Aid Face Mask: $1 @AKings

New York-based designer Alan King is offering a $1 First Aid Face Mask. It's available in black, grey, and blue (random based on supply). A portion of the profit from orders will go toward donating supplies to local communities. It's one of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks.View Deal

Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-Pack: $23 @ Avocado

Mattress company Avocado has released a reusable cotton face mask. The Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-pack costs $23, whereas the family pack with 8 masks costs $36. They're made of 100% organic cotton and sold at cost (not for profit). View Deal

Disney Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

These masks are the perfect way to get children to wear face masks. They feature classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Marie. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal

Where to buy face coverings

The CDC suggests the use of homemade masks (e.g. bandanas and scarves) to protect others and yourself from spreading coronavirus. Keep in mind that the best form of prevention still remains social distancing, but if you must venture outside, these face coverings can provide some protection.

Bula Hing Convertible: $17 @ Zappos

The Bula Hing Convertible offers full face protection and is made of polyester and spandex. It's available in Black or Dahlia. View Deal

Seirus Original Quick Clava: $24 @ Eastern Mountain Sports

The high visibility Quick Clava is made with warm polyester fleece and can be worn as a hat, neckwarmer, or balaclava. Its flourescent color also makes it great to wear if you're running outdoors. View Deal

Seirus Men's Comfort Masque: $14 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

The Seirus Men's Comfort Masque is waterproof and windproof. It also offers a cozy fleece lining to protect from cold temperatures. View Deal

Under Armour Balaclava Hoodie: $54 @ REI

Need to go for an outdoor run? Along with proper social distancing, this Under Armour Hoodie can keep you protected thanks to its built-in balaclava. It's currently 35% off. View Deal

Seirus Balaclava: $15 @ REI

The Seirus Balaclava protects your face, head, and neck from the outside elements. Normally priced at $21, it's one the least expensive balaclavas we've seen at just $15.73. View Deal

Ergodyne Dual Layer Balaclava: $29 @ Office Depot

The Ergodyne Dual Layer Balaclava is made of nylon and spandex with a soft mesh inner layer for better breathability. You can wear both layers in cold climate or just the mesh layer in warmer temps. View Deal

Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf: $26 @ Backcountry

The Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf is a one-size-fits-all unisex scarf that can double as a face protector. It's on sale at 56% off. View Deal

Seirus Polar Scarf: $10 @ REI

The Seirus Polar Scarf is made with soft, breathable midweight fleece. It can be adjusted with its Velcro closures. View Deal

Gap Oblong Scarf: $28 @ Gap

This navy blue gingham scarf can be used to cover your mouth and nose when masks aren't an option. It costs $28 at Gap.View Deal

Seirus Magnemask Combo Clava: $37 @ Backcountry

This balaclava can be worn as a hood, face mask, or neck warmer. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that prevents sweat and condensation. View Deal

The North Face Chunky Tube Scarf: $19 @ REI

This unisex tube scarf can be used to protect your mouth and nose. It's available in Deep Garnet/Cedar Brown and Trellis Green/Ponderosa Green. View Deal

Carolina Paisley Bandana: $4 @ REI

The CDC recommends using bandanas and other cloths to protect other — and yourself — from spreading virus. This unisex bandana measures 21.5 x 21.25 inches and is made of cotton.View Deal

Balaclava Face Mask: $5 @ Home Depot

This Balaclava Face Mask is one of the least expensive ones we've seen. The one-size-fits-all mask protects your face and neck from the elements. View Deal

Seirus Neofleece Combo Scarf: $24 @ REI

This contoured face masks covers your nose and mouth from the elements. It has directional breath holes that direct air down and away from the face. View Deal

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Balaclava: $22 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This balaclava is designed to keep your face warm, but it can also keep your nose and mouth protected. It has a perforated mouth panel for enhanced ventilation and breathability. View Deal

Buff DryFlx+ Balaclava: $49 @ REI

This balaclava is designed to keep you dry and comfortable. It protects your mouth and nose from the elements and also has reflective elements to improve visibility in low light.View Deal

Where to buy face masks in the UK

Buff head gear: shop all Buff @ Go Outdoors

Buff head gear can be worn in numerous different ways, including as a protective face mask. Go Outdoors offers a variety of styles and prices from £14.35. View Deal

SwannandWolff Star Wars Face Mask: £6 @ Etsy

Show off your inner geek with this Star Wars adult face mask. It's made of cotton and features a jersey pocket inside with a coffee filter. View Deal

SwannandWolff Marvel Face Mask: £6 @ Esty

What's better than a Star Wars face mask? A retro Marvel face mask, of course. The cotton face mask is also made by SwannandWolff and features the Incredible Hulk and Spidey. View Deal

Neck warmers: from £7 @ Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse has a variety of neck warmers and snoods that can be used as protective face masks. Many are currently on sale with prices starting at £7.49. View Deal

Where to buy face masks online - tips

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a few things to keep in mind as you look where to buy face masks online. If you happen to come across stock of face masks, purchase only what you need. Alternatively, you can purchase some for yourself and donate the rest to your local hospital or first responders.

More importantly, using a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19. You still run the risk of being infected if you constantly touch your face, don't wash your hands, or incorrectly remove your face mask. (The WHO has a tutorial on how to properly wear and remove face masks).

If you prefer to make your own face mask, we have guides that show you how to make a face mask at home and how to clean a face mask (if applicable).