West Ham vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The result in the West Ham vs Wolves live stream will likely have a significant bearing on who takes the European places at the end of the Premier League season.

West Ham vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The West Ham vs Wolves live stream takes place Sunday, February 27.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

West Ham have had their Champions League aspirations somewhat dented by successive draws against Leicester City and Newcastle United. Indeed, they have only won one of their last five Premier League matches — a 1-0 victory over Watford on February 8. Consequently, they go into this round of fixtures two places and four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United (both teams have played 26 games).

While they sometimes struggle to score, Wolves have become increasingly well organized and difficult to beat under Bruno Lage. However, they did lose to Arsenal for the second time in a month on Thursday, succumbing to a 95th minute own goal. Wolves had beaten Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham as well as Leicester City prior to their midweek defeat, though, meaning they are very much in the mix for European football next season. Indeed, so tight is that race that a Wolves win here would see them go above their hosts in the Premier League table. What's more, they'll still have a game in hand on the east London side.

West Ham won this fixture convincingly last season, coming away with a 4-0 victory in September 2020. Prior to that, they had lost three of their last four home league games against Wolves and they still have not beaten Wolves back-to-back in the league since October 2004. The Midlands club did win the reverse fixture in November 2021, though, thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez. The Mexican striker also scored against West Ham when they won on a visit to the London Stadium in June 2020.

Midfielders Declan Rice and Jarod Bowen continue to impress for the home side, while defender Craig Dawson has been involved in crucial moments in recent weeks, scoring key goals in the last two games against Leicester and Newcastle. He may well have his work cut out in his own box though thanks to Jimenez, and the creativity offered by the likes of Joao Moutinho and Pedro Neto.

Can either of these teams start a run of form that will see them play amongst Europe’s elite next year? Find out by watching the West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.