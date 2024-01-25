Tottenham vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

In five previous visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Man City have scored precisely zero goals and lost every single time. Clearly, Ange Postecoglou's men have more than a puncher's chance against the reigning FA Cup holders on Friday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Man City live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Man City live stream takes place on Friday, January 26.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 27)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This has been an eventful campaign for Spurs, who were the inexplicable early pace-setters in the Premier League before injuries exacerbated a drastic drop in form. Though fans are extremely pleased with what Postecoglou has brought to the table, unless you subscribe to the notion of Tottenham as Premier League title contenders, the FA Cup represents their last hope of winning silverware this season.

Pep Guardiola has lifted either the FA Cup, League Cup or both in five of the past six years, so after suffering a shock early exit in the Carabao, Man City won't be taking anything for granted in north London. Erling Haaland may be out, but the long-awaited return of Kevin de Bruyne has electrified the club, and they'll surely break their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium duck on Friday.

You'll want to tune in to see who progresses, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Tottenham vs Man City live stream where you are.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Tottenham vs Man City on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Tottenham vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Tottenham vs Man City live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Tottenham vs Man City and every other FA Cup game live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service costs AU$9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and includes access to MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus, as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.