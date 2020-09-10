Watch today's Ubisoft Forward live stream right here

Ubisoft Forward is back for a second installment, promising another E3-style showcase full of special game reveals and deeper dives on some of the most anticipated titles of the year. And you can watch it all from the comfort of your couch.

Kicking off today (Sept. 10) at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, Ubisoft Forward will likely give us a closer look at big PS5 and Xbox Series X titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. But we expect plenty of surprises as well, including the possible return of a beloved Ubisoft franchise.

Here's everything you need to know to catch Ubisoft Forward live, and what to expect from the big show.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft forward will broadcast live on Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube channels. You can follow along with the YouTube stream above.

If you log into your Ubisoft account right here, you'll be able to earn special rewards just for watching. These include boost tickets in For Honor, a special baton in Hyper Scape, a Rainbow Six Siege charm and a Watch Dogs Legion mask.

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward

One of Ubisoft Forward's big announcements could be a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which leaked early on the UPlay storefront today. We'll also see a proper reveal of (and a new name for) Gods of Monsters, the colorful action adventure game first revealed last year.

In addition to new game reveals, we expect to see more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, now that both games are set to debut on both current and next-gen consoles in just a few months.