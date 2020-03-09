How to watch The Bachelor finale online: Channel, start time, spoilers and live streaming

See how Peter Weber's quest for love ends and watch The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose special tonight and Tuesday night. The two-night Bachelor season 24 finale will see Peter decide between the two finalists: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Watch The Bachelor channel, show time The Bachelor season 24 finale, part one, airs on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The Bachelor finale part two and After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Host Chris Harrison has promised The Bachelor finale will be one of the most dramatic yet ... well, he always does that, but Peter himself has said he doesn't know how this season ends. Confused? Yeah, us too. Scroll down for The Bachelor finale spoilers from Reality Steve.

How to watch The Bachelor live stream anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Bachelor in the US

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, if you have a broadcast antenna or cable subscription.

If you don't have either an antenna or cable, you can watch The Bachelor on a live TV streaming service that offers ABC in your region:

ABC.com also streams episodes of The Bachelor online but you may need to enter your cable TV login to watch.

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Tuesdays).

How to watch The Bachelor in the UK

Unfortunately, UK viewers cannot watch The Bachelor season 24 on any local channel, so you'll need to use a VPN like ExpressVPN to catch it online if you're travelling abroad.

ITVBe offers some episodes from Season 23 online. But it may be awhile before Peter Weber's Bachelor season airs in the UK.

The Bachelor season 24 spoilers

The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve surprisingly did not post the end result for Peter Weber's season until recently (usually he posts spoilers for the entire season before it even begins airing.

According to Reality Steve, Peter does not get engaged in the finale on Monday night. Madison decides to eliminate herself (perhaps due to the issue of Peter sleeping with other women in the fantasy suites). In The Bachelor season 24 preview, Peter's mom Barb is shown saying, "Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us." She is likely referring to Madison.

When Madison self-eliminates and returns to the USA, Peter calls off the final rose ceremony. He doesn't break up with Hannah Ann at that point. Rather, he also returns to the USA and tells Hannah Ann that he can't make a decision until he talks to Madison.

Reality Steve says that Peter works hard to prove himself to Madison and her family and that eventually, he wins them over. He then breaks up with Hannah Ann.

So, Peter is dating/in a relationship with Madison but not engaged yet. His (and our) guess is that Peter proposes on the After the Final Rose special.