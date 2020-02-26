Love Is Blind cast: Where are they now?

Is love truly blind? The Love Is Blind cast fell for each other, got engaged and had to decide whether to say “I do” within a matter of weeks. The Netflix dating show will release its finale episode, the wedding episode, Thursday, Feb. 27. Plus, Netflix is getting all six engaged couples back together for a Love Is Blind reunion episode on March 5.

So, which of the couples will actually get married in the finale? Wondering where the Love Is Blind cast is now and if all the couples are still together? We gathered all the intel we could find to figure out if the Love Is Blind cast members stayed in their relationships … or broke up.

What is Love Is Blind?

If you’re not familiar with this insanely addictive guilty pleasure Netflix series, Love Is Blind is a dating reality series with a major twist. 30 men and 30 women joined the Love Is Blind cast and went through a speed dating process — but weren’t allowed to see each other. Instead, a man and woman would enter connected pods and talk to each other through a wall.

Whenever they decided, a man could propose to a woman. If she accepted, they could finally meet face to face.

After that initial meeting, the six engaged couples jetted off to Mexico for a romantic vacation. Unbeknownst to them, they stayed at the same resort, so they were forced to meet some of the other people they had dated during their time in the pods.

Once the vacation was over, the couples moved into the same apartment complex. Each engaged couple got used to living with each other, met their partner’s family and friends and learned more information about their backgrounds and finances.

Then came the wedding day, when each couple would face each other at the altar and decide to get married to break up.

Love Is Blind cast: Who are they?

The six engaged couples are:

Cameron and Lauren

Carlton and Diamond

Damian and Giannina

Kenny and Kelly

Mark and Jessica

Barnett and Amber

Which Love Is Blind couples got married and are they still together?

Cameron and Lauren

Status: Married (probably)

Twitter user @scarolineadam did a deep dive on Cameron and Lauren’s Instagrams and came up with gold. "Just in case anyone is as obsessed as me with Love is Blind on @netflix I have done a deep dive on both Lauren and Cameron’s instagrams and am hypothesizing they are married and that it’s all good with them."

The most convincing proof? Nearly-identical photos of a huge Christmas tree. And Lauren’s version of the picture includes stockings with their names on them!

AND THE BIGGEST FIND YET. Same tree on Cameron’s Instagram and Lauren’s Facebook - stockings are still in Lauren’s picture and they have their names on them ♥️ #loveisblindnetflix #boom hire me as an investigator everyone. pic.twitter.com/3ly2FYK8RBFebruary 15, 2020

Another Twitter user, @AprilParsons1, found the Love Is Blind cast on Venmo and gleaned some interesting information — like the fact that Lauren and Cameron follow each other on the pay service.

Just spent the last half an hour stalking the Love is Blind couples on Venmo. The couples following eachother are Lauren and Cameron, G and Damian, and Kelly and Kenny. Jessica, Mark, Burnett and Amber all have profiles but aren’t friends. You’re welcome TwitterFebruary 24, 2020

The catch is that they no longer follow each other on Instagram. Is that because they didn’t want to spoil the show? It had better be because if Cameron and Lauren broke up, we’re suing Netflix.

Barnett and Amber

Status: Married (possibly)

Barnett was widely considered a f***boy for his wishy-washy behavior in the pods, while Amber’s level of debt was eyebrow-raising. So, yeah, they’re a bit of a hot mess of a couple.

Mega-fan Caroline also did some sleuthing on them and found some photographic evidence that Matt Barnett and Amber are still together. The incriminating item? The same basic cowboy hat.

A possible reach - but they look like the same place and same hat for Fourth of July pic.twitter.com/PQbZRWXhwxFebruary 18, 2020

Mark and Jessica

Status: Not married (probably) but maybe still together

Viewers have speculated from the start that Mark and Jessica don’t stay together, since she seems to be hung up on Mark’s age (he’s 24, she’s 34) and still hung up on her feelings for Barnett. Plus, the season preview for Love Is Blind showed a blond woman in a white dress running away — and it really looked like it could be Jessica.

Their social media accounts paint different stories about whether they are still together. Jessica and Mark aren’t one of the couples that follow each other on Venmo. And while his Instagram photos are tagged with the location Atlanta, hers are tagged Chicago or California.

But then, there’s this Instagram video from Lunar New Year in January 2020. Jessica is seen holding a lantern and a man’s voice encourages her to “release it.” That man sounds an awful lot like Mark.

I wrote this on the lantern: @2020, Bring your best to my family and friends. Nothing less. > ✨Happy New Year✨ Jessica Batten A photo posted by @jessicabatten24 on Jan 2, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Hey, maybe they broke up but continued dating or stayed friends.

Damian and Giannina

Status: Married (possibly)

This hot-and-cold, argumentative couple were the first to make it to the altar. Gigi said “I do,” but last week’s episode ended with Damian seemingly struggling to respond.

Still, there’s the Venmo evidence, there’s this Instagram photo of Giannina with an engagement ring:

when someone says I hAtE gOiNg sHoPpiNG - trust me, you’re doing it wrong Giannina Milady Gibelli A photo posted by @gianninagibelli on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:22pm PST

And lastly, there’s this juxtaposition of images found by Twitter user @shannique_w, which show Damian and Giannina posing in front of the same skyline:

Giannina and Damian might still be together. The dates they posted them are off but the buildings in the background are the same. pic.twitter.com/2uFNmtpPDrFebruary 21, 2020

Kenny and Kelly

Status: Married (possibly)

As a couple, Kenny and Kelly flew under the radar since they exhibited no drama or bad behavior. Instead, they were sweet to one another, were clearly attracted to each other and considered themselves to be best friends. However, in the penultimate episode, Kelly admitted Kenny was not her usual physical type and she hesitated to have sex with him.

Like with Lauren and Cameron, we’d be devastated if Kenny and Kelly don’t make it. The good news is that they follow each other on Instagram and Venmo. The bad news is that it looks like Kenny lives, at least part-time, in Charlotte, NC, while Kelly is in Atlanta.

Carlton and Diamond

Status: Not married / broken up

The last engaged couple didn’t even make it past Mexico. When Carlton confessed his bisexuality to Diamond, she asked for time to reflect on his disclosure. The next day, they argued about his lack of honesty and her reaction to his bisexuality and ended their engagement.