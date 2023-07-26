Canada vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The Canada vs Ireland live stream sees the Irish underdogs needing a draw or a win in order to stay in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after losing 1-0 to co-hosts Australia in their opening match. Fans in the U.K. can watch live and for FREE on ITVX. Travelling outside the UK right now? Watch the FREE ITVX stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Canada vs Ireland live stream, date, time, channels Canada vs Ireland live stream kicks off on Wednesday (July 26).

► Time 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 p.m. AEST

• U.K. FREE stream — ITVX

• AUS FREE stream — 7Plus

• U.S. — FOX via Sling

• Canada — TSN

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Competing at their first-ever major tournament, the Republic of Ireland will have to cause a major shock if they hope to make it beyond the group stages in Australia and New Zealand. The Girls in Green took some confidence from their narrow loss to the Matildas but now face a side ranked seventh in the world.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in their opening game against Nigeria as captain Christine Sinclair saw her penalty saved. The 40-year-old is bidding to make history at this tournament as she looks to become the first player to score at six World Cups.

Sinclair has scored 190 goals for her country and will be determined to add to that tally as Canada look to get their campaign back on track. However, the Irish showed against Australia that they have plenty of talent and will be hoping that influential midfielder Katie McCabe can create more opportunities for forwards Kyra Carusa and the experienced Sinead Farrelly.

With both teams seeking a first win, the Canada vs Ireland live stream should be a thrilling encounter. We’ll show you how to watch the game from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the tournament, we've got everything you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams online so you don't miss a single match.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland anywhere

Canada vs Ireland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Canada vs Republic of Ireland live streams by country

How to watch the Canada vs Republic of Ireland live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Canada vs Republic of Ireland live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Canada vs Republic of Ireland by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Right now, you can score 50% off your first month of Sling Blue . Typically $45 a month, the Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Canada vs Ireland live stream in Canada

There's no free option in Canada, sadly. Instead, Canadians can watch the Canada vs Ireland live stream on TSN, the home of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Canada vs Ireland live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Canada vs Ireland live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the Canada vs Ireland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Canada vs Republic of Ireland on ITVX via ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Canada vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the Canada vs Ireland live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Canada vs Republic of Ireland live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Canada vs Republic of Ireland live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group D table

Group B standings as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP B Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Australia 1 1 3 Canada 1 0 1 Nigeria 1 0 1 Republic of Ireland 1 -1 0