Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch live streams of every game for free

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is almost here as the start of the highly-anticipated international football tournament is only a few days away. The Women’s World Cup 2023 is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and will see the biggest stars of the game representing their country and competing for soccer’s ultimate honor, the World Cup trophy.

Women's World Cup 2023 first game First game (Thursday, July 20):

► New Zealand vs Norway

• Time — 8 a.m. GMT / 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. AEDT

The Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a little different than the last iteration of the tournament as the number of participants has increased from 24 to 32, which means more soccer for us viewers! While the home nations will hope to achieve glory in front of their own fans, and England’s Lionesses will look to build upon their win at Euro 2022, the USA are the reigning champions and undisputed favorites having won in both 2015 and 2019. Can they make history and secure a third successive World Cup title?

You won’t want to miss a moment of the action, and the good news is that Tom’s Guide is on hand to guide you from the group stages all the way through to the grand finale. Below you’ll find a complete guide to watching the Women’s World Cup 2023 with all the details you need to enjoy the tournament from the very start to the final whistle.

Every single game is being live-streamed around the globe, and the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be especially easy to watch in the U.S. and U.K. However don’t worry if you live somewhere else, or will be abroad during the tournament, we’re here to ensure you have access to World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Women’s World Cup 2023, wherever you are and for free.

How to watch every Women's World Cup 2023 game

How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams for FREE

Every single game of the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be free-to-watch somewhere in the world, and that’s very good news regardless of where you happen to be for the duration of the month-long tournament.

In the U.K., football fans can catch every single game of the Women’s World Cup 2023 via BBC and ITV. As is traditional with major soccer events, the tournament will be split across both channels and the final will air on both. Plus, you stream all the action online as well, either on BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). Just remember you will need a valid TV license to watch on either channel.

The Women’s World Cup 2023 will also be broadcast for free in its host countries. In Australia, the tournament will be shown via Channel 7, and over in New Zealand the tournament will be broadcast on Prime (don’t mistake that for Amazon Prime Video). Other countries with free-to-air coverage of the Women’s World Cup 2023 include Germany (via ZDF), France (via M6 and France Télévisions), Spain on (via Mediaset) and Italy (via RAI).

If you normally live in one of these countries but happen to be away from home right now, you don’t have to miss out on watching international soccer so long as you’re using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your favorite streaming services wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Women's World Cup 2023 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your hometown — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Women's World Cup 2023 live streams by country

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 across Fox networks. The coverage will be split between FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the USWNT's games set to air on FOX. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (in select cities) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The cable alternative costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can get all the Women's World Cup 2023 games on TSN, as part of a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can grab a four-month pass for $49 or a full 12-month pass for $199. Best of all, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams in the UK

Football fans in the UK are very lucky as every single game of the Women's World Cup 2023 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s most popular sport after all. The games will be split between BBC and ITV, with online coverage available on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or you catch all soccer action online by using the 7Plus streaming service.

Another option is Optus Sport which will be broadcasting the tournament online, on mobile devices and via its dedicated Smart TV app. If you're not already signed up to the Optus network, a monthly subscription will cost AU$24. However, existing Optus customers only pay AU$6 per month.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Women's World Cup 2023 live streams via Prime. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

You can also watch the whole tournament on Sky Sport. A Sky Starter and Sky Sport bundle costs NZD$63 per month, or you could go for Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels for a reduced cost of NZD$19/week / NZD$44/month or NZD$449/year.

Women's World Cup 2023 groups

