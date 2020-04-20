How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 finale online from anywhere on Earth

Is Kim Wexler doomed? You'll have to watch Better Call Saul season 5 finale online to see what happens to her and Jimmy McGill in the finale episode. As the acclaimed AMC drama wraps up its fifth season Monday, April 20, several of the characters are between a rock and a hard place — especially Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

Better Call Saul season 5 started with Jimmy taking on the name Saul Goodman after winning his appeal to practice law again. He began taking on low-level criminals as clients but his life got much more complicated when he came into the sphere of the Salamanca drug cartel.

Better Call Saul start time, channel The Better Call Saul season 5 finale airs Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC

In the penultimate episode, Saul managed to bail out Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) with the $7 million he hauled through the desert. But a suspicious Lalo didn't believe Saul's cover story and showed up to his and Kim's apartment. Only Kim's bravery and no-nonsense attitude prevented a bloody outcome. But now it isn't just Jimmy who's in the game; Kim is, too. And considering she's never mentioned in Breaking Bad, Kim's fate is one that remains very much in the air.

So what's going to happen in the finale? Lalo is en route to Mexico with Nacho (Michael Mando) but he seems to have a nefarious agenda item left to carry out. Nacho himself wants to get out of Albuquerque, and has Mike (Jonathan Banks) on his side. Unfortunately, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) has other plans for him. As for Jimmy and Kim, the latter quit her cushy but boring law firm job. Now that she's a free agent, and has gotten a peek into the darker side of Jimmy's work, will she fully partner with him on his shady legal dealings?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Better Call Saul season 5 finale online. And watch the finale promo below:

How can I watch Better Call Saul season 5 with a VPN?

If Better Call Saul isn't available to watch in your country, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Better Call Saul season 5 no matter where you are.

How do I watch Better Call Saul season 5 in the US?

In the U.S., Better Call Saul season 5 finale airs at 9 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, April 20 on AMC for viewers who have a cable package. Cable subscribers can also use their login to watch the episode on demand or AMC.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Better Call Saul on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as you can watch the show for free with the Happy Hour Across America promotion that opens Sling Blue up from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

YouTube TV is a great choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How can I watch Better Call Saul season 5 in the UK

British fans of Better Call Saul can watch the season 5 finale on Netflix UK on Tuesday, April 21 at 8 a.m. BST. If you don't have Netflix, be sure to check out ExpressVPN so you can stream it and not get spoiled on what happens to Saul, Kim, Nacho and everyone else.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 in Canada

If you're in Canada, AMC is carried on several Canadian providers including DirecTV, the Dish Network and Orby. If you don't have a cable package, you'll need ExpressVPN to watch it live.

How to watch Better Call Saul seasons 1-4

If you're looking to catch up on how Jimmy McGill transforms into Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.