Argentina vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship 2023 online and for free

Argentina host New Zealand in both teams' first fixtures in the 2023 Rugby Championship. With a World Cup to look forward to in just a couple of months' time, there is plenty to play for as the southern hemisphere's finest duke it out for some early-season form. Argentina vs New Zealand is not to be missed, so read on and we'll show you how to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the Rugby Championship 2023 for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Argentina vs New Zealand live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (July 8)

• Time: 8:10 p.m. BST / 4:10 p.m. ART / 3:10 p.m. EDT / 12:10 p.m. PDT / 5:10 a.m. AEST (Sunday) / 7:10 a.m. NZST (Sunday)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — FloRugby in the US

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After decades of defeats, Argentina suddenly can't stop beating New Zealand. The Pumas had never beaten the All Blacks until the emerged victorious 25-15 in the 2020 tournament, hosted in Australia because of the pandemic. Then, even more incredibly, Argentina beat world rugby's most fearsome opponents 25-18 in Christchurch 12 months ago. Aussie Michael Cheika has been in charge of the Pumas since March 2022 and has brought a renewed sense of optimism to the South Americans, who could soon overtake the boss' home country in the world rankings. Though a victory over England is their only win in their past six tests, they have a dominant pack and possess a febrile atmosphere in their Mendoza home. Maintaining discipline will be key.

New Zealand are beginning to recover from a terrible six months from late-2021 to mid-2022 that included that defeat to the Pumas. Though the drew with England last time out, the All Blacks had won their previous six tests, including getting some revenge for that Argentina defeat, with a 53-3 victory last September. Leicester Fainga’anuku and Will Jordan are missing through injury and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod at fly-half, with Beauden Barrett out of form but vastly experienced and Richie Mo’unga showing real signs of promise. The three-time world champions will be determined to start the international period on the front foot.

You will not want to miss the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch a Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch the whole Rugby Championship, including Argentina vs New Zealand, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans Down Under can also watch every Wallabies match, plus the final for free via live streams on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Travelling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a New Zealand service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Stan Sports or another service and watch the tournament.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in New Zealand for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, including Argentina vs New Zealand, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, including Argentina vs New Zealand, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the US.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is your destination to watch Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in the Rugby Championship 2023 online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 Rugby Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.