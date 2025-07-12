How to watch Argentina vs England: live stream the 2025 rugby game online from anywhere

Just when you thought you had Argentina and England all figured out, the mystery deepens. Last weekend a makeshift England, stripped of its Lions and looking down rather than up, trounced the strongest Argentina team of all time. The two-game series concludes at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan this Saturday.

You can watch Argentina vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Argentina vs England live stream, date, time and channels The Argentina vs England live stream takes place on Saturday, July 12.

• Time: 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT / 8:40 p.m. BST / 5:40 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Sky Sports

George Ford, perennially overlooked for Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, Fin Smith and whoever else is around, conducted England's best performance in years in La Plata. The less said about the first half the better, but after the interval the tourists ran riot, tries from Freddie Steward and Cadan Murley, and a brace from Tom Roebuck, powering them to a 35-12 victory as impressive as it was surprising.

After seeing off the Lions, Argentina had entered the series as massive favorites, but as sharp as England were, Felipe Contepomi's men really only have themselves to blame. England were down to 13 men for a period of the first half, yet Los Pumas didn't even manage to score, let alone build up a sizeable lead. They were held up three times, but it wasn't just that they weren't clinical. A multitude of knock-ons wrecked countless moves.

It's become par for the course for Argentina to build up expectations only to crash and burn. But it's not often that they get to host a Tier 1 nation, and they'll be desperate not to let this opportunity slip.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs England live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans based in the U.S. can watch Argentina vs England on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. A subscription costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

How to watch Argentina vs England from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from tuning into the rugby on your usual subscription?

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in the U.K.

The Argentina vs England game is being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., via the Action and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99 a day or £29.99 a month.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in Canada

The Argentina vs England game has slipped through the cracks in Canada.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in Australia

The Argentina vs England game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, both ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15 per month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12 per month.

