How to watch 2025 World Test Championship final online for FREE: Live stream Australia vs South Africa cricket

Two years of international red ball cricket has all led to Lord's, with Australia and South Africa the sides who topped the 2023-25 World Test Championship table and will now play out the final.

You can watch Australia vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Australia vs South Africa live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 World Test Championship final runs between Wednesday, June 11 and Sunday, June 15 (plus reserve day on Mon. if required).

► Daily start time: 10:30 a.m. BST / 5:30 a.m. ET. / 2:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEST

► FREE — ICC.TV (select regions) | Tamasha / PTV Sports

► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

► AUS — Amazon Prime Video (30-day free trial)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Australia are current world Test champions, having subjected India to a second successive final defeat at the Oval two years ago when Travis Head's first-innings 163 proved the decisive performance. Pat Cummins leads a team that hasn't tasted a series loss since early 2023 and has enjoyed recent wins over New Zealand, India and Sri Lanka.

South Africa may be the final's surprise package, but their impressive form in this WTC cycle earned them the top spot in the table. You have to go back a year-and-a-half to find their last loss in a Test match, and there's good reason why pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are currently in the top 10 ranked bowlers in the world.

The Proteas have the quality to upset the Aussies, and have yet another opportunity at Lord's this week to shed their reputation as chokers when it really matters. Can they do it?

Our full guide below explains where to catch World Test Championship live streams between Australia vs South Africa and watch cricket from anywhere in the world — including free live streams.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams for free

There are free TV broadcasts in Pakistan thanks to PTV and Ten Sports. That means you can also pick up free World test Championship live streams on the following websites: Tamasha and Myco.

ICC.tv will also show free Australia vs South Africa streams in a host of countries where TV rights haven't been sold — from Albania to Vietnam! You can see the full list of territories here.

Aussies also have the option to watch for free by taking a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime.

Abroad? Use this VPN to unblock your local stream. See below.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live Australia vs South Africa streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in the U.S. without cable

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing Australia vs South Africa live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the World Test Championship final through Sling TV, as part of a special package for a similar price.

You don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in Canada

Just like south of the border, the World Test Championship final will show on Willow in Canada. Check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.

Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the exclusive place to watch the 2025 World Test Championship final in the U.K. as well as all other cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? You could consider a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, or a rolling monthly subscription is £34.99.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in Australia

Aussies will find World Test Championship final live streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime subscriptions start at $9.99/month, with savings if you sign up for the year. You can also pay more to get rid of the ads. If you're a new user, get to take advantage of its 30-day FREE trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Australia vs South Africa live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

Those looking to watch the World Test Championship final live on TV, these games will also be shown across Sky Sport channels.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a reputable VPN service, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa in India

Fans in India can watch World Test Championship final action on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 299, with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

