How to watch World Test Championship Final 2025 cricket on ICC TV (It's free)

You can watch all five days of Australia vs South Africa live on ICC TV, streaming for free. The stream includes English commentary as the Aussie bowlers look to turn over Proteas batters cheaply following a 14 wicket opening day.

The worldwide platform will show every wicket and boundary to a variety of fans across the globe - find the full list here.

Can you access ICC TV in the U.S., U.K. and Australia? Read on and we'll show you how to watch World Test Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch World Test Championship 2025 live streams for free

Cricket fans in countries from Afghanistan to Vietnam can watch the 2025 World Test Championship live for FREE on ICC TV.

You can sign into ICC TV via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts or alternatively your e-mail.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're at home in one of the countries that has the coverage for free.

We watched Day 1 and the quality on the platform was superb!

How to watch World Test Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere

Although ICC TV is only available in select countries, those who are from the nations streaming the action for free but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your Czech Republican service, you'd select Czech Republic from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ICC TV and watch Day 2 right now.

ICC TV Q+A

What does ICC TV's coverage of the World Test Championship 2025 include?

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

ICC TV show full coverage of the action, with the first ball arriving at 10:30 a.m. (BST) each day.

A star-studded commentary panel has arrived at Lord's for the final featuring former greats including Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, Stuart Broad, Shaun Pollock and Kevin Pietersen, alongside leading broadcasters Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri, Mel Jones, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop and Dinesh Karthik.

Daily highlights are also provided if you have missed out on the day's action.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside your usual country on vacation.

Day 1 Scorecard

Australia Innings 1: 212 all out (56.4) B. Webster, 72 | S. Smith, 66

South Africa Innings 1: 43-4 (22) R. Rickelton, 16 | D. Bedingham, 8



