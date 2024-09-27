South Africa vs Argentina live streams: How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 online

The 2024 Rugby Championship will be decided in the final match of the tournament, a showdown between the world champions South Africa and surprise package Argentina. Fans can watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

A win, draw or defeat with a losing bonus point will all be enough for the Springboks to claim their first championship since 2019. Saturday will also see lock Eben Etzebeth become the most capped Springbok in history with 128 caps. Elsewhere, Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok are paired as starting halfbacks for the first time.

Standing in South Africa's way, Los Pumas have already claimed famous victories over the All Blacks and the Wallabies to add to the 29-28 conquest last weekend.

To earn their first ever Rugby Championship, the side that sit sixth in the world rankings will need to claim a bonus point win, while denying the Springboks a losing bonus point, which will give them the edge on their head-to-head record.

Felipe Contepomi has made seven changes to the starting XV for the decider in Nelspruit, including the incoming Tomas Lavanini, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Santiago Grondona, who replaces the injured Marcos Kremer.

Read on for how to get South Africa vs Argentina live streams, and watch Rugby Championship 2024 from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN as the best option for streaming abroad – more info on that below.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching South Africa vs Argentina on your usual subscription?

You can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Austria, and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Austria-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch it online.

Watch South Africa vs Argentina 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including Springboks vs Pumas – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch South Africa vs Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including South Africa vs Argentina – is live on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch South Africa vs Argentina by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia's Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service is the place to find free-to-air coverage of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including South Africa vs Argentina – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.

Has Argentina ever won the Rugby Championship? Since the formation of the Rugby Championship in 2012, Argentina are yet to claim the southern hemisphere trophy and have never finished higher than third when all four teams have competed (South Africa withdrew in 2020 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions).



