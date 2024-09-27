New Zealand vs Australia live streams 2024: How to watch Rugby Championship match online

New Zealand prepare to bid farewell to two stalwarts in their final match of a disappointing Rugby Championship. Fans can watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

New Zealand vs Australia, date, free streams New Zealand vs Australia takes place at 8.05 a.m. BST / 3.05 a.m. ET on Saturday Sep. 28, 2024.

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia) or NZR+ (Austria)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Back-row forward Sam Cane will earn a century of caps for the All Blacks on Saturday as he and starting scrum-half TJ Perenara play their final home test before beginning contracts in Japan in 2025.

With the title set to be decided between South Africa and Argentina later on Saturday, and the Bledisloe Cup already retained by New Zealand, both sides know only pride and trans-Tasman bragging rights are on the line.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has swapped out Damian McKenzie for the vastly experienced Beauden Barrett at fly-half. Anton Lienert-Brown starts at 12 and in the forward pack, Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the bench.

Despite disappointing results overall, Australia coach Joe Schmidt was heartened by his side's strong finish in last week's 31-28 loss in Sydney and has resisted making sweeping changes.

Dylan Pietsch comes in for the injured Marika Koroibete to earn his maiden start in the gold jersey as he partners Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright in the back three, while Jake Gordon resumes at scrum-half in the only other change to the starting XV.

Read on for how to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams from wherever you are – including our guide to free options, and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand – including this Week 6 showdown.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN as the best option for streaming abroad – more info on that below.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the New Zealand vs Australia on your usual subscription?

You can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Austria, and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Austria-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch New Zealand vs Australia online.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia 2024 in the U.S.

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including New Zealand vs Australia live streams – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch New Zealand vs Australia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including New Zealand vs Australia – is being shown on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch New Zealand vs Australia by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in Australia

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture will find free-to-air coverage of all Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including New Zealand vs Australia in week 6 of 6 – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.

